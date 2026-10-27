Pantomath: The visionaries behind a growing financial empire

Financial institutions are usually evaluated by numbers: capital mobilised, transactions that financial institutions execute, financial institutions that serve businesses and financial institutions that reach markets. However, numbers don't tell the full story. There are people behind each existing institution who started with an idea, had faith in an opportunity and invested time in making something greater.
All Institutions Start with a Belief
Pantomath Group started its journey in 2013 with Mahavir and Madhu Lunawat. The company began a business in investment banking and eventually became a diversified financial services firm. The group is today active in 114 cities, with over 7,000 corporate links and a professional team of over 600.
Mahavir Lunawat: A Voice of the Industry and an Institution Building
Mahavir Lunawat has been closely involved with Pantomath Capital Advisors and the growth of the investment banking franchise. He started with the capital market for SMEs and helped create an institution that eventually grew into large public market deals.
Lunawat is the Chairman of Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI). He has been actively involved with various organisations like TiE Mumbai and Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), where he has been able to link his professional activities to entrepreneurship, business development and discussions related to trade. These clashes put him in a wider discussion about India's key markets, financing of markets and the regulation of the markets. He has also opened up discussions about the magnitude of the IPO fundraising in India and the role that domestic funding plays in the country's primary-market ecosystem in January 2026.
Madhu Lunawat is expanding the Vision.
Investment banking helped carve out Pantomath's early institutional footing, but Madhu Lunawat has played a pivotal role in the firm's development as an investment manager. She is a chartered accountant with over 20 years of professional experience, having worked at Infosys, ASREC and Edelweiss, and is a co-founder of Pantomath Group and Founder, Managing Director and CEO of The Wealth Company.
Her entrepreneurial journey was also highlighted at the national level when she was included in the Fab List 2025 of Femina as the first woman to start a mutual fund company in India. The launch of The Wealth Company Mutual Fund in July 2025 was another milestone in the diversification of the group.
Taking two journeys, one institutional vision.
Mahavir and Madhu Lunawat complement each other very well for the development of Pantomath. Mahavir has deep experience with investment banking, capital raising and industry engagement. Under Madhu leadership, the group has grown its investment management and financial products business.
Pantomath has been involved in discussions with entrepreneurs and business leaders about capital readiness, business transformation, the role of artificial intelligence and next generation of leaders through initiatives like Access The Vault. The forum that took place in 2025 in association with The Tribune, was attended by 50 chosen founders and promoters.
The Responsibility of Creation of a Larger Work
Financial institutions become bigger and their obligations increase with their size. For business growth, professional teams, institutional processes, regulatory discipline, transparency and good governance are required. Pantomath believes that each of its regulated entities has its own form of governance and is subject to its own regulatory requirements. Those arrangements will be crucial to its long-term credibility as their effectiveness for clients, investors and other stakeholders is the basis for the long-term viability of the model.
A Story Still Being Written
Great entrepreneurial experiences are rarely one-dimensional. They develop over many years, and through relationships that are fostered by adapting to the evolving markets and willingness to continue to grow in one's capacities.
Banker, buyer and seller can explain what the institution does. Its growth can be attributed to vision, leadership, perseverance and passion.
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