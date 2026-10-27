Pantomath: The visionaries behind a growing financial empire

Lunawat is the Chairman of Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI). He has been actively involved with various organisations like TiE Mumbai and Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), where he has been able to link his professional activities to entrepreneurship, business development and discussions related to trade. These clashes put him in a wider discussion about India's key markets, financing of markets and the regulation of the markets. He has also opened up discussions about the magnitude of the IPO fundraising in India and the role that domestic funding plays in the country's primary-market ecosystem in January 2026.