Physical discipline and business discipline are the same thing: Maulik Shah on restlessness, routine, and what it really takes to build in manufacturing

Maulik Shah, founder and MD of Aditya Engimach, could have taken the path to a comfortable future, he chose the harder path of building his own legacy. Aditya Engimach, that Shah founded in 2010, manufactures forged and precision-engineered components from its facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, serving industries including defence, aerospace, railways, and oil & gas.

Behind the 1,50,000 sq ft factory and the precision-engineered parts that power India's critical industries, Shah rather ends his evenings driving his kids around Rajkot with nowhere to go.

A Work Day Routine

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Maulik does everything according to set rules. Every morning, he wakes up at 6:00 a.m., goes to the gym at 6:45, and gets back home after working out by 8:15. After eating his breakfast, he leaves for work his factory around 9:00 a.m.

Maulik believes that managing your time will help you manage who you are. He understands that every day at work will be full of unexpected surprises (i.e., meetings, problems on the shopfloor, vendor discussions, hiring decisions, etc.), but he does have a very reliable structure surrounding his daily work life. Normally, Maulik gets home around 7:30 p.m. and shuts off his computer and phone at 10:30 p.m.

When Maulik comes home from work and gets into his house, he leaves behind everything about work and gets a good night’s sleep!

The Office Atmosphere

Visitors to his office are often taken aback by the constant hum of music that surrounds him. Throughout the day there is the sound of a sitar playing Indian classical music, always instrumental, creating an atmosphere for calming purposes to help keep him grounded in the moment.

When he is looking for an energetic rather than a soothing effect, he chooses faster tempo, high-beat tracks in order to maintain momentum. He also incorporates short breaks during his day between working with clients to have 5-10 minutes of total quiet time - no phone, no talking - so he can reset.

After the factory

Most evenings, after dinner, he takes his children for a drive throughout Rajkot. The drives are short and they have no destination; just the joy of being together as a family with the wind in their hair, enjoying the journey.

Driving like this has been a gradual and comfortable substitute for many of the long and exhausting drives he once did. Long distance driving was often something he did several days a week with no destination in mind - just to drive! He used to travel hours at a stretch 700-800 km in total, often for 16-18 hrs straight, usually driving to Kanpur all night, often all the way across the country in one go (2000-3000 km).

He loved driving cars and didn't need any particular reason or excuse to do so, just a road to get himself and the vehicle moving. While his restlessness has calmed down with age, he still has the need to keep moving.

On food

Mumbai had some influence on Maulik while he was studying, but it didn’t affect how you would think. Very elaborate tasting menus and sushi are not two things that Maulik really enjoys. Instead, he prefers to eat street food, local foods and anything that has a lot of character to it. He likes to eat Indian food, and he does not apologize for it at all.

When Maulik takes clients out to eat in Rajkot, he usually takes them to various multi-cuisine restaurants depending on what type of food they feel like or if they want to go to a traditional Kathiawadi Gujarati restaurant. However, the food that Maulik usually orders will not surprise anybody at all.

Entertainment

Currently, the book that lies on his nightstand is “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins. He has read roughly 66% of his way through this text.

During almost every time that he wakes, he will find himself watching a couple of videos from Mahatria Ra, an entrepreneur and philosopher, whom he has continually gone back to because of how good the videos still are, even though they were published long ago. He completed the enrtrepreneurship course given by Mahatria Ra in 2023 and goes back to it frequently. Mahatria totally changed how this person viewed life; including his thought process, how he made decisions, and his attitude towards those decisions.

The toys

Two month ago, he started using a Whoop 5.0 which is a fitness and recovery tracker used by many professional athletes to monitor their sleep quality, strain level and recovery scores. Because of it, he has become more accountable during his workouts. For him, there is only one kind of discipline – that is physical discipline or discipline in the context of business.