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Rajashiva Ramalingam's framework explains why transportation systems often fall short on visibility

Published in the International Journal of Computer Trends and Technology, his Logistics Visibility Maturity framework examines organizational readiness as a key variable determining whether a transportation management system delivers the visibility capabilities organisations expect. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Rajashiva Ramalingam's framework explains why transportation systems often fall short on visibility

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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