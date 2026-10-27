Organisations often respond to this gap by examining platform limitations or implementation execution. Rajashiva Ramalingam, Manager of SAP Transportation Management and Warehouse Applications at ACCO Brands, takes a different approach in a paper published in the International Journal of Computer Trends and Technology. His research examines the organizational conditions that determine whether transportation technology capabilities translate into operational visibility. His central argument is that the gap between technology capability and business outcome is not necessarily a limitation of the platform itself. Instead, organisational maturity, including process discipline, data governance, and adoption practices, can determine how much of that capability an organization actually realizes.