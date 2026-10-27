Organisations that implement enterprise transportation management systems frequently discover that the visibility improvements they anticipated do not materialize at the level the technology should support. Shipments move. Reports are generated. The system is running. And yet logistics managers may still learn about problems from customers rather than from the system, while planning decisions are made using data that lags hours or days behind operational reality.
Organisations often respond to this gap by examining platform limitations or implementation execution. Rajashiva Ramalingam, Manager of SAP Transportation Management and Warehouse Applications at ACCO Brands, takes a different approach in a paper published in the International Journal of Computer Trends and Technology. His research examines the organizational conditions that determine whether transportation technology capabilities translate into operational visibility. His central argument is that the gap between technology capability and business outcome is not necessarily a limitation of the platform itself. Instead, organisational maturity, including process discipline, data governance, and adoption practices, can determine how much of that capability an organization actually realizes.
His paper, the sole-authored work titled Toward a Maturity-Based Framework for Transportation Visibility: Diagnosing Organizational Readiness in SAP Transportation Management Implementations, published in Volume 74, Issue 4 of the journal (DOI: 10.14445/22312803/IJCTT-V74I4P101), presents a structured diagnostic framework for assessing and addressing that gap. The Logistics Visibility Maturity, or LVM, framework evaluates organizational transportation visibility across three dimensions and four levels of maturity, giving logistics organizations a structured way to determine where they stand and where improvement efforts can have the greatest impact.
The Argument at the Center of the Framework
Ramalingam's central argument draws on supply chain management and information systems research showing that adopting technology and using it effectively are different outcomes, with organisational factors influencing the value ultimately realized from technology investments. His paper reviews research and industry perspectives concerning process maturity, data governance, technology adoption, and organizational readiness in transportation and supply chain environments.
Ramalingam formalises the relationship as V = f(P, E, A | M), where realised visibility V depends on planning transparency, execution monitoring, and analytics utilisation, mediated by organizational maturity M. The formulation captures a distinction that he argues implementation practice can overlook: organisational maturity is not merely a background condition in a transportation management deployment. It can influence the proportion of a platform's available visibility capabilities that an organisation is able to realise operationally.
Rather than treating transportation visibility as a purely technical outcome, Ramalingam’s framework positions it as a combined technology and organizational capability. Under this view, implementing a transportation management system establishes the technical foundation, while process discipline, data quality, user adoption, governance, and cross-functional coordination determine how effectively that foundation is converted into operational visibility.
The Four-Level Framework
Ramalingam structures the LVM framework around three dimensions: planning transparency, execution monitoring, and analytics utilization. Each dimension is assessed across four maturity levels progressing from Fragmented through Emerging and Integrated to Predictive.
He describes the Fragmented level as manual and spreadsheet-based freight planning with limited ERP integration, reactive shipment tracking, and ad hoc performance analysis. At the Emerging level, a TMS has been deployed but adoption remains inconsistent. Plans may be overridden without documented rationale, carrier data connections may provide basic milestone updates with incomplete coverage, and KPI reports may be distributed without consistently driving operational action.
At Integrated maturity, freight order management is connected with ERP processes, event-driven monitoring covers the primary carrier network with automated alerting, and carrier performance information can be incorporated into procurement and operational decisions. At the Predictive level, Ramalingam describes more advanced capabilities, including dynamic optimization incorporating demand and capacity signals, positional visibility, and machine-learning-assisted forecasting integrated into planning processes.
One of the framework's structural choices is that organizations are assessed at the dimension level rather than receiving a single aggregate score. Ramalingam designed the framework this way because organizational maturity is rarely uniform across all transportation capabilities.
An organisation, for example, might have invested substantially in carrier connectivity and therefore demonstrate relatively strong execution monitoring while continuing to conduct freight planning manually and making limited use of analytics. A single maturity score could conceal that uneven profile. Dimension-level assessment instead exposes the specific areas in which capability and organizational readiness diverge, allowing improvement investment to be directed toward the largest gaps.
The Level 2 Plateau
A particularly important concept in Ramalingam's framework is what he identifies as the Level 2 plateau. Organisations that have reached the Emerging level may appear to be functioning adequately. The transportation management system is live. Shipments are moving. Carriers are connected. Basic visibility is available. Yet the organisational infrastructure required to extract greater value from those capabilities may not have developed at the same pace as the technology.
Process ownership can remain unclear. Master data quality can be inconsistent. Planners may not consistently trust optimization outputs. Exception management may remain reactive. The technology is in place, but the organizational practices required to make it perform consistently as designed have not yet matured.
Ramalingam's synthesis of published implementation research identifies the transition from Level 2 to Level 3 as an important point in the maturity progression because organisations move from basic technology adoption toward integrated operational use. At this stage, transportation visibility becomes more closely connected to planning, execution, procurement, analytics, and decision-making processes.
This observation has implications for how organizations establish return-on-investment expectations for transportation management implementations. Measuring the value of a TMS solely at go-live can overlook the organizational development that occurs after technical deployment. Ramalingam's framework therefore treats implementation as a progression in which technical deployment and organizational maturity must advance together.
A Diagnostic Tool for Practitioners
Ramalingam designed the LVM framework to be applied at multiple points in a TMS implementation lifecycle. Before implementation, it can be used to identify maturity gaps that should be addressed before or alongside system deployment. During implementation, it can serve as a checkpoint for evaluating whether organisational development activities are progressing alongside technical deployment. After implementation, it can establish a performance baseline and provide a structured basis for continuous improvement.
This lifecycle-oriented approach distinguishes the framework from a conventional technology assessment. Instead of asking only whether a transportation management system has been implemented, the LVM framework asks whether the organization has developed the processes, governance, data quality, adoption, and analytical capabilities necessary to use the system effectively.
Ramalingam's paper introduces a structured maturity model specifically focused on transportation visibility readiness in enterprise TMS environments, addressing a gap he identifies in the existing supply chain management literature. His review of prior maturity frameworks in logistics technology found established models addressing areas such as warehouse management, demand forecasting, and inventory optimization, while an equivalent framework specifically focused on transportation visibility readiness was not evident in the literature he surveyed.
Beyond a Software Implementation
The significance of the framework extends beyond a particular transportation software platform. Although Ramalingam developed the model in the context of SAP Transportation Management implementations, its dimensions address broader organisational questions involving planning transparency, execution visibility, data quality, analytics adoption, process governance, and operational decision-making.
That distinction is important because transportation visibility is increasingly treated as an enterprise capability rather than simply a software feature. A transportation platform can provide the technical mechanisms for tracking shipments, managing freight, monitoring events, and analyzing performance. Whether those mechanisms produce meaningful business visibility, however, depends in part on how the organization structures its processes and uses the information generated by the system.
Ramalingam's framework provides practitioners with a structured way to examine that relationship. By separating technology capability from organizational maturity and evaluating the two together, the LVM model offers a method for identifying where transportation visibility is constrained and where targeted organisational improvements can increase the value obtained from existing technology investments.
For transportation and supply chain organisations, the practical implication is straightforward: implementing a transportation management system is not necessarily the endpoint of a visibility program. It can be the beginning of a maturity journey in which technology, processes, data, people, and governance must develop together.
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