/Real estate is not cyclical; balance sheets are: Rajan Gupta of Canonicus Capital

For a long time, NCR's real estate story has been explained through market cycles — booms, slowdowns and changing demand. Rajan Gupta, Executive Director at Canonicus Capital, believes that view misses the bigger picture. In this interview, he explains why strong balance sheets, disciplined capital allocation and sound execution matter far more than market timing, and how these factors will shape the future of India's real estate sector.
Q: Why have we misunderstood NCR real estate cycles?
Rajan Gupta (RG): I believe we've been wrong about the industry for years. Everyone thinks that all real estate success and failure is due to market cycles. Prices go up, prices go down, demand increases, demand decreases, and we say that the cycle is what matters. The cycle is actually a mirroring of what is already there. A robust balance sheet is capable of weathering nearly any cycle. A weak balance sheet can have trouble even in a boom. I have seen developers fail in rising markets and I have seen disciplined developers create huge value in downturns. It wasn't the market. It was liquidity, leverage, capital discipline and execution. Markets don't make winners. They reveal them. Real estate isn't cyclical. Balance sheets are.
Q: What experience shaped your investment philosophy?
RG: My investment philosophy is based on a pretty simple concept: conviction means you are right; stewardship means you may be wrong. That thinking was formed by two very different experiences. At Indian School of Business (ISB), I learned to look at businesses from first principles—to understand how capital is structured, how risk is priced and what has to be true for an investment thesis to work. Most importantly, it taught me to think outside the box and not take the numbers at face value.
The other experience was much more painful. One of NCR's biggest listed developers, with an amazing land bank, was going through a liquidity crisis early in my career. The land was there. The projects were approved. The brand was launched. All of that was irrelevant. Without capital, the business was unable to execute. Construction slowed. Buyers lost confidence. Contractors became cautious. The cycle reversed, and the balance sheet simply could not take the blow. This experience has completely altered my perspective on real estate businesses. Land creates optionality. Capital determines survivability. Since then, I have been asking myself one question before every investment:
Can this business sustain itself if the environment becomes much tougher than anticipated, without sacrificing investor capital? That question now influences all aspects of the business, from underwriting to capital structure to downside protection. It has also altered my approach to assessing promoters. Now I'm looking for one thing: When the facts change, does the promoter change or stick to the original thesis? When a company is in a liquidity crisis, it is sometimes more important to be able to pivot than to make the initial decision. The question is no longer whether this business can survive if I'm wrong, it is simply that question. Models tell you what you want to be true. Stewardship requires you to plan for what could happen.
Q: Give us a real-life example of a company that leveraged its financial strength to gain an edge when the market was down.
RG: The residential slowdown in NCR was one of the longest in the country between 2015 and 2020. Naturally, regional developers with less leverage and less balance sheets were less inclined to launch and more selective about where to invest capital, as they were forced to cut back on launches due to their weaker balance sheets.
Godrej Properties is a good example. With better liquidity and access to capital, it went on to make more acquisitions and start new developments, as the competition for quality opportunities had reduced. The lesson wasn't that Godrej predicted the market better. The lesson was that it was able to continue investing when others had to save their money. The cycle did not produce the winner. It showed who could continue to invest. That's how market share sneaks away.
Q: What is the earliest warning sign that a real estate business is losing financial discipline?
RG: Typically, it is not a single number. It is a way of doing things. Warning signs include aggressive expansion, more and more positive assumptions, short-term borrowing to finance long-term projects, and a refusal to pass up on marginal opportunities. The worst time to be in business is when it looks like it is doing well. Good sales can hide bad capital allocation. Leverage can be concealed by rising prices. Financial strength can be misleading when growth occurs. The question I ask is simple: Is the business creating real financial flexibility or is it simply expanding its liabilities? That's important when the market shifts.
Q: Is capital allocation the new land banking for the industry?
RG: For years, the key to competitive advantage in real estate was to buy land. The biggest land holdings were thought to be the most valuable businesses. This is a belief that is becoming outdated. Competitive advantage is now more and more about the intelligent allocation of capital. A balance sheet is often perceived as an accounting statement. In fact, it is a strategic asset. It is the difference between a business being able to buy land when the market is down, keep talent when the market is uncertain, and fulfill promises to customers and continue to invest capital when others can't.
Capital allocation is the basis for all major decisions a developer makes, such as how much leverage to take, when to buy land, when to launch, when to maintain liquidity, when to refinance, and, most importantly, when to walk away.
One of the most underrated skills in investing is walking away. Optionality has value. Patience has value. It's okay to say no. The developers that take decades to develop are not always the most ambitious. They're the most disciplined.
Q: What does institutional capital know about real estate that the industry doesn't?
RG: Institutional capital is more than just capital. It brings governance, transparency, reporting discipline, accountability and long-term thinking. Perhaps most important, though, is the emphasis on repeatability. Timing, location or luck can be the key to a single successful project. Institutional capital is interested in knowing if the decision-making process can yield good results over and over. That alters the developer discussion. Investors are not only interested in the returns that are expected, but in the way decisions are made, the allocation of capital, and how problems are addressed.
Good governance reduces the cost of capital. Today's investors consider more than just expected returns. They assess decision making, capital allocation, execution capability and interest alignment. As the market matures, capital will increasingly flow to platforms that can provide repeatable results instead of one-off wins.
Q. You stated, ‘Million-Dollar Buyers Don't Want Sales Theatre Anymore.’ What do you mean by that?
RG: The luxury homebuyer is now much more sophisticated financially. Previously, discussions were focused on architecture, clubhouses and payment plans. A buyer who is willing to invest 10 crore or 20 crore in a home today is asking a different set of questions. Who is the project funded by? Has financial closure been achieved? How has the developer performed in the past? Will the project be able to endure a long period of slowdown? Million dollar buyers don't want to be wowed by a launch event, a celebrity endorsement or a glossy brochure and then be asked to make a decision of ₹10 crore.
They want to know about the building where the apartment is located. In that respect, they are becoming more and more the developer's insurance policy than the home. Trust is being earned by transparency, financial credibility and execution, not marketing. Developers who know that shift will flourish. Others will not be as kind in the luxury market.
Q. What is one common misconception that you believe investors have about Indian real estate?
RG: I believe that growth is a sign of quality. In the real estate market, it is very easy to create growth. You can buy more land, start more projects and report higher sales. The more difficult question is whether the business is getting stronger financially as it expands. Is all new business a positive addition to the balance sheet? Is the business flexible? Is the return being earned by disciplined capital allocation or just by leveraging up and growing? I would prefer to invest in a business that is growing at a slower pace but is becoming more financially resilient each year than one that is growing at a faster pace but is becoming more and more reliant on favorable conditions. Scale is visible. Financial quality is not always.
Q. What will distinguish the successful real estate companies from the rest in the next 10 years?
RG: Indian real estate is now in a much more institutionalized stage. Capital will be more discriminating. Governance standards will keep improving. Homebuyers will be better educated. Investors will expect more transparency, accountability and execution discipline. The next generation of industry leaders will not necessarily be the ones with the biggest land banks or the fastest expansion plans. They will be the organisations that can make good decisions over and over again – in the face of changing markets, changing capital conditions and changing customer expectations. Prices will always change in the market. Liquidity will become tighter and looser. Sentiment will be up and down.
However, the companies that will survive will be those that can still move when times get tough. That's how market share is transferred. Trust builds on trust. And that's how long-term value is created. Real estate isn't cyclical. Balance sheets are.
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