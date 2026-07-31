/Real estate is not cyclical; balance sheets are: Rajan Gupta of Canonicus Capital

Can this business sustain itself if the environment becomes much tougher than anticipated, without sacrificing investor capital? That question now influences all aspects of the business, from underwriting to capital structure to downside protection. It has also altered my approach to assessing promoters. Now I'm looking for one thing: When the facts change, does the promoter change or stick to the original thesis? When a company is in a liquidity crisis, it is sometimes more important to be able to pivot than to make the initial decision. The question is no longer whether this business can survive if I'm wrong, it is simply that question. Models tell you what you want to be true. Stewardship requires you to plan for what could happen.