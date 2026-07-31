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Real estate is not cyclical; balance sheets are: Rajan Gupta of Canonicus Capital

Rajan Gupta, Executive Director at Canonicus Capital, argues that strong balance sheets — not market cycles — determine success in real estate. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Real estate is not cyclical; balance sheets are: Rajan Gupta of Canonicus Capital

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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