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SAP SD and CRM: The Integration Challenge That Most Consultants Get Wrong

Why trade promotion implementations keep failing, and what the gap between system logic and business reality actually costs

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
SAP SD and CRM: The Integration Challenge That Most Consultants Get Wrong

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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