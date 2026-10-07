SAP SD and CRM-The integration challenge that most consultants get wrong

The question of what events are captured in a system log is more nuanced than it might appear. Most systems log explicit user actions such as record creation, modification, and approval. Fewer systems automatically log the full context of those actions in ways that make it possible to reconstruct the decision environment at the time. If a user approves a promotion settlement on the basis of a rate that was displayed by the system but later corrected due to a configuration error, the log may show that an approval occurred but not that the rate visible to the approver differed from the rate that should have applied. Reconstructing what actually happened requires correlating log data with configuration change records and, potentially, with screen-capture or session-recording data that most organizations do not retain.