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SAP SD and CRM-The integration challenge that most consultants get wrong

Why trade promotion implementations keep failing, and what the gap between system logic and business reality actually costs

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
SAP SD and CRM-The integration challenge that most consultants get wrong

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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