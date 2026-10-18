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The AI race he didn’t win and the company he helped build next

After a chatbot race he did not win came a new engineering challenge: turning scattered patent records into research a legal team could inspect and use.

Published: Oct 18, 2026, 08:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
The AI race he didn’t win and the company he helped build next

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