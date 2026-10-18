The AI race he didn’t win and the company he helped build next

Before Garden Intel, Murdia spent three years at Juji as an artificial intelligence full stack developer. He worked on conversational systems for healthcare, higher education, and workforce applications, including agents designed to respond empathetically to people. The chatbot market concentrated around a few names, and Juji was not one of them. “We were in the chatbot business. We just weren’t the ones people were talking about,” Murdia said.
The Juji chapter also brought recognition. Its AI powered empathetic tutors received Distinguished Recognition in ISSIP’s 2024 Excellence in Service Innovation program, which named Murdia among the team members.
Garden’s problem was finding useful evidence in a vast collection of patent records. Different research questions required different searches, but each depended on bringing the right material forward and letting a reviewer check the evidence behind a finding.
As lead pipeline architect, he worked with the engineering and product design teams to coordinate data gathering, claim mapping, and checks against technical evidence, so a reviewer would not have to take the system’s word for it.
That work became part of Garden’s technology platform. In February 2026, SIM IP announced a completed merger valuing Garden Intel at $150 million.
Murdia says a useful system starts with understanding how people already do the work. Processing documents quickly does little good if the software misses the question a researcher is trying to answer. His approach is to study that work, build an early version, and let users show him where it needs to improve.
“I’d spent three years working on AI that could hold a conversation. At Garden, the conversation wasn’t enough. You had to bring the evidence,” Murdia said.
His habit of examining slow software began with a smaller frustration. Growing up in Udaipur, Murdia wanted to play computer games on machines that froze and struggled with ordinary software. When games would not run properly, he began opening system directories and examining the files, looking at how the software used memory and carried out its operations.
The habit stayed with him: when software struggled, he looked for the bottleneck before looking for a more powerful machine.
“I wanted to play games. My computer kept insisting I learn how it worked first,” Murdia recalled.
He later moved to the United States to study mathematics at Dickinson College, then pursued a graduate degree in computer science at Columbia University.
At Columbia, he served as a teaching assistant for the graduate Database Systems course. He mentored more than 300 engineering students on relational and nonrelational databases, including PostgreSQL and MongoDB. He had to explain how data organization and query design affect a system’s performance, the same bottleneck instinct he later brought to Garden.
Now a senior software engineer at SIM IP, he is still looking for the bottleneck: testing the pipeline’s production iterations, fixing where it slows down, and refining agents for specialized technical sectors.
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