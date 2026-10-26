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The Ardee Foundation to Present Student Biennale at India Biennale 2026-27

Established in 1997 by the late Ashok Varma, The Ardee Foundation works at the intersection of art and education. Its mission is to nurture creativity, independent thought and meaningful cultural participation, creating opportunities for young people to learn, experiment and develop voices of their own.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
The Ardee Foundation to Present Student Biennale at India Biennale 2026-27

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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