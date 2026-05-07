The Dude: Rethinking grooming for Indian conditions

Ask most Indian men about their grooming routine, and the answers often point to imported products, barber recommendations, or word-of-mouth suggestions. Rarely are these products designed specifically with Indian conditions in mind. That gap is what The Dude is attempting to address.

The Indian men's grooming market has seen substantial growth over the last decade. But within the country, there’s a lot of variation in climate, skin types, hair textures, and daily routines, and a lot of the category still follows global templates.



It is this gap that Sachin Singh and Vivek P. sought to address with The Dude. According to the founders, the idea came from observing how consumers often try to adapt themselves to fit products that don’t quite fit their everyday needs.

The brand follows an AYUSH-inspired approach, with ingredients like Ashwagandha, Himalayan Cedarwood, Fenugreek and Jojoba, all of which are commonly used in traditional personal care practices in India. The product line is built around a three-step process – Cleanse, Nourish and Style – and consists of beard oils, face wash, beard softener and styling products.



Beard care continues to be the main focus. Beard textures and grooming preferences are a huge variety across India, and the brand says it has tried to formulate with local conditions in mind. At the same time, the broader grooming category continues to have a mix of both globally influenced and locally adapted products.



In addition to products, The Dude’s positioning also reflects a shift in how grooming is being perceived among men. Rather than framing it as appearance-driven, the brand aligns grooming with everyday self-care routines.

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Its communication strategy reflects this approach, moving away from louder, hyper-masculine messaging towards a more understated tone. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has been featured in the brand’s flagship campaign, with the founders citing alignment in personality and brand voice.

The brand primarily targets urban men between 22 and 38, including working professionals and creators looking for structured yet simple grooming routines.

While the brand draws inspiration from traditional concepts such as dinacharya (daily routine), it presents these ideas in a contemporary format suited to modern lifestyles.

As with any grooming or cosmetic product, effectiveness can vary based on individual skin and hair types.

Experts generally recommend reviewing ingredient lists carefully and conducting a patch test before regular use, particularly when products contain active or botanical ingredients.