The first thing that breaks on a healthcare IT account is not the software

Large healthcare IT programs almost never unravel because engineers cannot write working software. They unravel when the client no longer trusts what it is being told.
That was the reality Ramakrishna Kosuri stepped into on a U.S. healthcare technology engagement valued at about 10 million. Escalations had become the norm. Issues were reaching the client’s executives before the supplier had a clear account of what they were and what would be done next. Status meetings, meant to drive decisions, instead became arguments over basic facts, consuming the time needed to resolve the underlying work.
When faith in the update disappears, every missed date reads like intent rather than circumstance. And once a relationship is shaped by doubt, even solid execution has trouble restoring it.
Kosuri was asked to run the full delivery organization for the account, roughly 130 people across U.S. and offshore teams. He kept the account owner informed on commercial matters and anything that affected the cost base, while making day-to-day delivery calls without pushing routine decisions upward. Many leads in similar roles own a slice of a larger program. Kosuri owned the program.
The first repair was not a new tool or a larger team. It was a new kind of visibility: an escalation register. Each open client pain point was logged with a single owner, a resolution plan, and a committed date. The register was shared with the client instead of being kept as an internal artifact. Standing meetings were used to surface problems early and name them plainly, before the client found them through back channels.
"Customer trust is earned through reliability, not promises," Kosuri said.
Most vendors default to a familiar cycle. The client raises a concern. The supplier investigates. A date is offered. The date slips. The next complaint climbs a rung in the hierarchy. After a few rounds, executives end up discussing governance and credibility rather than outcomes.
Kosuri flipped the order. The supplier named the problem first, assigned ownership, and put a date behind it, in a document the client could see. The effect was practical. Fewer surprises. Faster decisions. Less room for ambiguity. Progress became something the client could verify, not something it had to accept on faith.
Programs that reach this stage typically take a year or more to stabilize, and recovery often involves changing the client-facing lead. This one did not. As the register did its work, the conversation moved away from last week’s arguments and toward next quarter’s commitments.
The healthcare organization also runs an ideathon across its vendor partners. Kosuri’s team entered, placed in the top three, and later saw several ideas implemented in the client’s environment. The specific returns are not public, but the meaning was clear. The supplier was showing up as a partner with initiative, not merely a contractor protecting a statement of work.
U.S. healthcare payers spend enormous sums on systems that handle claims, enrollment, provider data, and member experience. When these programs go wrong, the official explanation is often technical. A release missed a window. An interface failed a test. The quieter explanation is frequently simpler: the client stopped believing the last update, so every update after that arrived already discounted.
“Scale is not about adding people,” Kosuri said. “It is about adding clarity, structure, and shared purpose.”
The escalation register did not add a single person. It created a public place where problems could not drift, be renamed, or be ignored. They stayed visible, with an owner and a date, until they were closed.
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