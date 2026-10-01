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The first thing that breaks on a healthcare IT account is not the software

A 10 million U.S. delivery program was losing the client in the status meeting, not in the code.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 09:36 PM IST
The first thing that breaks on a healthcare IT account is not the software

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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