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  • /The IJCACI 2026 conference witnessed participation of researchers from 10 countries.

The IJCACI 2026 conference witnessed participation of researchers from 10 countries.

 During the event, experts discussed the latest developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Intelligence   

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 06:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
The IJCACI 2026 conference witnessed participation of researchers from 10 countries.

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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