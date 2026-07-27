/The IJCACI 2026 conference witnessed participation of researchers from 10 countries.

The 10th edition of the International Joint Conference on Advances in Computational Intelligence (IJCACI 2026) concluded on July 25, 2026 at Washington University of Science and Technology (WUST), Alexandria, Virginia. Earlier, the event started with two days of hybrid sessions, where researchers, academicians and technology leaders from various parts of the world held discussions on Computational Intelligence and allied fields. The selected papers from the conference will be later published in the Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems (LNNS) book series published by Springer, which is indexed in SCOPUS.