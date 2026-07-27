/The IJCACI 2026 conference witnessed participation of researchers from 10 countries.

The 10th edition of the International Joint Conference on Advances in Computational Intelligence (IJCACI 2026) concluded on July 25, 2026 at Washington University of Science and Technology (WUST), Alexandria, Virginia. Earlier, the event started with two days of hybrid sessions, where researchers, academicians and technology leaders from various parts of the world held discussions on Computational Intelligence and allied fields. The selected papers from the conference will be later published in the Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems (LNNS) book series published by Springer, which is indexed in SCOPUS.
Dr Touhid Bhuiyan, Professor at School of IT in WUST, presided over the event as the Chairman of the Inaugural Ceremony; while Mr Abubokor Hanip, Chancellor and Chairman of WUST was the Chief Guest and Dr Hasan K Burk, President, WUST, was Guest of Honour at the event. Dr Jagdish Chand Bansal (South Asian University, New Delhi), Dr Touhid Bhuiyan (WUST, USA) and Dr Mohammad Shorif Uddin (Jahangirnagar University, Dhaka, Bangladesh) was the general chairpersons of the conference.
IJCACI 2026 saw submission of 1,216 papers from 10 countries including Bangladesh, India, Japan, Nepal, Norway, Oman, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uzbekistan. Of these, 583 reviewers were part of a peer-review process after which 104 papers were accepted and registered.
The technical programme had 19 tracks on Computer Vision, Data Analytics, Emerging Technologies, Intelligent Systems, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity.
With over 40 speakers from industry and academia presenting on the technical sessions, the conference included a keynote programme on both days. The speakers spoke mainly on agentic AI and enterprise decision-making, architectures and governance of autonomous AI systems within large enterprises. The group of speakers included Pallavi Shrivastava (Vice President Product Marketing), Raja Vignesh Vaithiyalingam (Director of Software Engineering, The Hartford), Mihir Dhakan (Principal Data Engineer / Data & AI Architect, Shermco Industries, USA), Ravindrakumar Prajapati (Sr Manager at Anaplan Solutions Architect), Rajkiran Matta (Vice President, Manager of Software Engineering, JPMorgan Chase & Co), Animesh Dhole (ERP Application Developer, State of Arkansas), Rohith Venkata Sai Kumar Potladurthy (Software Engineer, Missouri, USA), Amit Soni (Liferay Development Manager, Endurance Services Limited), Dhavalkumar Thakar (System and Software Engineer, Capgemini America), and Rasool Javeed Mohammad (Solution Architect, Senior IEEE Membership).
The second set of keynote speakers covered cloud computing and data engineering. Some of the prominent speakers in this session were Somesh Nagalla (Sr. SWE, 7-Eleven), Neeraj Bhargav (Senior Data Architect, Cloud Infrastructure Engineer), Kalpesh Rathod (Director of Engineering, Lecorpio LLC), Sashank Siwakoti (Senior Forward Deployed Engineer, Unit8, Denver, Colorado, USA), Mayank Sethi (Principal Database Engineer, Group1001), Mahamood Hussain Mirza (Software Engineer, Biztegy Analytics Inc), Pratik Pravin Mahajan (Sr. Data Analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co), Kuladeep Sandra (Senior Manager, Dell Inc), and Swapna Putti (Lead Specialist, Solution Architect, Pearson Education Inc).
Another set of speakers including Dr Muhammad Amir Quraishi, Senior Cyber Technical Consultant, LAUKOA, Naga Satya Praveen Kumar Yadati, Software Engineer and Independent Researcher, Abhishek Goud Suragani, Software Engineer, Narasimha Rao Alugoju, Applications Systems Architect Advisor at Equifax, Gayatri Tavva, Senior Data Engineer at Amazon, Durga Prasad Dasepalli, Senior Technical Architect, Perficient, Bhaskar Chaganti, Software Engineer, Specialist Cloud, Equifax, Romal Bharatkumar Patel, Software Developer and Lakshmi Harika Akkireddy, Senior Software Engineer from Anaqua spoke in the session on cybersecurity, data privacy and trustworthy AI governance. During this session the speakers discussed how to keep AI systems secure while maintaining their explainability and accountability.
A session was dedicated to computational intelligence in banking, insurance, healthcare and fraud detection. Speakers like Amol Diwakar Agade (Comerica Bank), Mst. Zannatun Ferdus (AI & Machine Learning Researcher, University of the Potomac, Washington), Ketankumar Patel (Senior Software Engineer, Anaqua Inc), Anushka Rodi (Personal Lines Technical Analyst, Madison, WI), Deepak Saxena (Director, Data Science & AI Engineering, TWG AI), Himani FNU (Project Manager, Wipro Ltd.), Pavan Kumar Rajagopal Prakashkumar (Sr. Principal Consultant), and Chandra Shekhar Pareek (Quality Engineering Senior Manager) shared their thoughts on the topics.
Some of the other prominent speakers during the conference were Tarun Kumar Chatterjee (Presidio, USA), Aniket Kelkar (Electrical and Controls Engineer, CJI Process Systems, California, USA), Gadepalli Sri Pratyak Aditya Swaprakash (Sr Technical Director and Sr Solutions Architect, Global Alliant Inc., USA), Sharath Chandra Macha (Principal Software Engineer, CBRE Inc), Pruthvi Raj Seknametla Senior DevOps Engineer, NIH, and Ramesh Krishna Mahimalur (Solutions Architect, CNet Global Solutions, Inc).
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