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The illusion of stability: Why resilience is the new competitive advantage

Abhishek Chitlangia, Chief Operating Officer, V-Shapes speaks about his experiences across consulting, manufacturing in an uncertain future. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
The illusion of stability: Why resilience is the new competitive advantage

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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