The illusion of stability: Why resilience is the new competitive advantage

The business landscape is changing faster than ever. Artificial Intelligence, geopolitical shifts (such as the US-China trade disconnect), and rapidly evolving customer journeys require more responsive enterprises to meet new market realities. In this environment, traditional sources of competitive advantage are an increasingly brittle foundation for the future; adaptability and resilience respectively emerge as critical preconditions for success in the long term.
Abhishek Chitlangia, Chief Operating Officer, V-Shapes speaks about his experiences across consulting, manufacturing in an uncertain future.
Q.: Disruption has always been an element of business, but why is the current environment unlike any other and why do you think this illusion of stability itself presents a greater risk than disruption?
Abhishek Chitlangia: Neural networks change the way we do business in a majority of industries at speeds that most could have never imagined copy. As a result of geopolitical tensions, trade routes and supply chains are being redrawn. As always, the business cycle does not accommodate at the same rate of disruption consumer expectations, nor do rapidly changing economic and regulatory landscapes.
Change is not what distinguishes the world of business today. It is the pace at which change is happening.
But the number one risk facing businesses in 2023now is not disruption. This is an illusion of stability.
Most organisations will not fail through failure to see change coming but rather because yesterday worked very well these are confident that tomorrow is going to be similar. In a world in which even technology, products and business models can be quickly emulated, the only sustainable differentiator is an organisation's capacity to learn faster than change itself.
Q. Given the global uncertainty which is rattling markets, why do you believe this will be a defining moment for many Indian businesses?
Abhishek Chitlangia: For India, this is a moment that comes with its ironic twin dilemmas. Out in the country, where opportunities seldom come thick on the ground? With diversification of supply chains, expansion of manufacturing footprints and faster adoption of digital India is gradually emerging as a preferred destination for investment, innovation and enterprise.
This opens up a window of opportunity for Indian businesses like never before. Also, unprecedent, is to handle comeback in the world where assumptions can be made old overnight.
Q. You have worked a lot through consulting and then in manufacturing, now packaging technology? What kinds of lessons have you learned, based on all these experiences about how to build resilient organisations?
Abhishek Chitlangia: It may be the nature of consulting and manufacturing or technology-driven business, but one lesson has stayed surprisingly stable over time — businesses that do well during windfall periods also adapt quickly to disruptions on three fronts viz. innovation, customer centricity & agility.
I find that these are not standalone capabilities in my experience. They reinforce one another. Companies that are constantly innovating, focused on their customers and agile in deciding what to do next will be at least an order of magnitude better able to deal with uncertainty than those relying merely on size or past success.
This framework has remained consistent across every stage of my professional journey.
Q. Many organisations link innovation to product development or technology. Why do you think questioning presumptions is the first step towards real innovation?
Abhishek Chitlangia: I learned the discipline of questioning presumptions during my early years at Bain & Company. The most significant discoveries frequently come from asking better questions rather than discovering novel solutions.
At Duroply, thethis lesson stuck with me. Listening intently to customers instead of just watching competition led to some of our most successful efforts. The most significant innovations were customer-led, whether it was improving quality benchmarks, providing unique product offers, increasing sustainability requirements, or creating solutions suited to the changing needs of architects, designers, and homeowners.
Innovation only adds value when it addresses a real issue.
Q. Although AI is revolutionising every industry, many businesses still see it mainly as a tool for productivity. Why do you think its true worth is somewhere else?
Abhishek Chitlangia: In the era of artificial intelligence, this distinction becomes even more crucial. Without a doubt, AI will change business models, productivity, and decision-making. But technology by itself seldom produces long-term benefits.
When technology is used carefully to produce better customer results, a competitive advantage arises. Businesses will be better positioned to realise AI's full potential if they see it as a tool to increase customer value rather than just boost productivity.
Q. Although customer centricity is frequently discussed as a strategic priority, many organisations find it difficult to continuously implement it. Why does it become even more crucial when things are uncertain?
Abhishek Chitlangia: One of the most potent forces behind resilience is still customer centricity. Customers become pickier about whom they trust during difficult times. One of the most precious assets on a company's balance sheet is trust once it has been gained. Businesses that have a tight relationship with their clients frequently spot opportunities before the general public does.
Q. In today's business world, agility is one of the most commonly used terms. What does true organisational agility look like, beyond just moving more quickly?
Abhishek Chitlangia: People often confuse agility with speed. Agility is actually organisational learning in action. It is the capacity to take in fresh data, question presumptions, and act quickly while maintaining strategic focus.
I was first exposed to the power of systems thinking through my engineering and management studies, and I learned from experience that systems need to be designed for both efficiency and adaptability.
Q. As leaders prepare for an increasingly unpredictable future, what is the one mindset shift they need to make today?
Abhishek Chitlangia: Today, as we work at V-Shapes to introduce innovative packaging technologies to a rapidly evolving market, the lesson remains unchanged. Resilience is rarely built during a crisis. It is built beforehand—through disciplined innovation, deep customer understanding and organisational agility.
History rarely remembers the organisations that waited for certainty. It remembers those that built confidence amid uncertainty.
The future will belong not to those who predict change most accurately, but to those who prepare for it most intelligently.
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