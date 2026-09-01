Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

The strategist behind Tata’s changing future

The task before Tata is not to recreate the past. It is to build for the future while preserving the institutional strengths that have distinguished the group for more than a century. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
The strategist behind Tata’s changing future

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NEET paper leak suicide case: SC orders compensation within 3 months for victims
2
3
4
5