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The teenager building credit pipelines for India's invisible women entrepreneurs

A Bangalore high schooler is trying to fix a gap that banks, NGOs and policy have not: why millions of women who run India's smallest businesses still cannot borrow money.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 06:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:53 PM IST
The teenager building credit pipelines for India's invisible women entrepreneurs

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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