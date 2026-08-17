/These 3 programs are creating the next generation of AI product leaders as non-tech PMs get squeezed out

The numbers behind product hiring specifically bear this out. IdeaPlan's State of Product Management 2026 report found that AI now features in 61% of product manager job postings, up from just 12% in 2024, while nearly one in four (23%) senior product management roles explicitly require experience shipping AI-powered products. The report also found that product managers with AI product experience command a 14–20% total compensation premium across all levels. Aakash Gupta's independent analysis of the market found over 12,000 people moved into AI PM roles between early 2024 and late 2025, with demand still outpacing that supply, part of why Glassdoor's July 2026 data puts the average AI PM's total compensation at $198K, roughly $47K above a traditional PM at the same level. What's telling is that none of this is really gated by a computer science degree. Most AI PMs today don't come from engineering backgrounds; what's being screened for instead is judgment, comfort with ambiguity, and the ability to catch a confidently wrong answer before it ships- the same instincts that always defined good product work, now under sharply higher stakes. For product managers, technical fluency is no longer a competitive advantage. It is increasingly becoming the baseline.