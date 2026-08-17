Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Industry Updates
  • /These 3 programs are creating the next generation of AI product leaders as non-tech PMs get squeezed out

These 3 programs are creating the next generation of AI product leaders as non-tech PMs get squeezed out

Andrew Chen of a16z has made the underlying point more bluntly: when anyone can build, the person who decides what to build becomes the bottleneck. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
These 3 programs are creating the next generation of AI product leaders as non-tech PMs get squeezed out

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Team Nabin signals BJP’s new election strategy: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach in focus
2
3
4
5