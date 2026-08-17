/These 3 programs are creating the next generation of AI product leaders as non-tech PMs get squeezed out

The real threat to product managers right now isn't AI taking their jobs. It's the product manager down the hall who actually understands how AI works. Gut instinct just doesn't cut it anymore for companies building AI products, not when it comes to customers. Product leaders these days are expected to genuinely understand model behavior, inference costs, evaluation, the limitations of LLMs, AI agents, and deployment trade-offs, all so they can sit down with engineering teams and make real product decisions together. And that shift is quietly changing what hiring looks like for one of tech's most competitive roles.
And you can see that shift in the job postings themselves now. Anthropic’s own listing for a Claude Code PM, for instance, asks for five years across product and engineering, including at least one year as a professional engineer, a bar almost no PM posting set even two years ago. Amol Avasare, Head of Growth at Anthropic, has publicly said that the team has compressed engineering output by about threefold, so a five-person engineering team now ships what used to take fifteen to twenty people, while PM output hasn’t scaled the same way. That's why he says the classic 1:8 PM-to-engineer ratio needs to tighten to more like 2:8, not loosen, because the number of decisions a PM has to make per engineer per week has increased sharply.
Andrew Chen of a16z has made the underlying point more bluntly: when anyone can build, the person who decides what to build becomes the bottleneck.
The numbers behind product hiring specifically bear this out. IdeaPlan's State of Product Management 2026 report found that AI now features in 61% of product manager job postings, up from just 12% in 2024, while nearly one in four (23%) senior product management roles explicitly require experience shipping AI-powered products. The report also found that product managers with AI product experience command a 14–20% total compensation premium across all levels. Aakash Gupta's independent analysis of the market found over 12,000 people moved into AI PM roles between early 2024 and late 2025, with demand still outpacing that supply, part of why Glassdoor's July 2026 data puts the average AI PM's total compensation at $198K, roughly $47K above a traditional PM at the same level. What's telling is that none of this is really gated by a computer science degree. Most AI PMs today don't come from engineering backgrounds; what's being screened for instead is judgment, comfort with ambiguity, and the ability to catch a confidently wrong answer before it ships- the same instincts that always defined good product work, now under sharply higher stakes. For product managers, technical fluency is no longer a competitive advantage. It is increasingly becoming the baseline.
That evolution is reshaping how professionals evaluate postgraduate programmes in AI. Here are three programmes responding to that shift.
1. Masters' Union
Masters' Union has built its Postgraduate Programme in Applied AI & Agentic Systems around a reality many product professionals are beginning to confront: AI Product Managers are no longer expected to simply prioritise features or manage roadmaps. They are increasingly expected to understand how AI systems are designed, evaluated, deployed, and translated into products that create measurable business value.
That shift is reflected in the programme's structure. Instead of teaching AI, product, and business as separate disciplines, the 15-month, full-time, on-campus curriculum integrates them into a single learning journey. Students spend the first four terms developing AI and machine learning depth with foundations of AI product management and AI entrepreneurship & management before specialising in AI Product Management, Advanced AI Systems, or AI Entrepreneurship & management. Throughout the programme, they build six production-grade AI systems, progressing from AI agents and AI-native products to designing multi-agent enterprise systems, industry live projects, or even launching their own AI venture through the Venture Initiation Programme. The curriculum itself is updated every term in collaboration with experts from Google, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, Atlassian, IBM, and PayPal, ensuring learning evolves alongside the AI ecosystem rather than trailing it.
The result is a learning model that mirrors the roles organisations are increasingly hiring for, where product leaders are expected to combine engineering fluency with product and business judgement and leave with proof of execution, not just classroom exposure.
2. IIT Roorkee
IIT Roorkee has expanded its AI ecosystem through postgraduate programmes that combine artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science with interdisciplinary applications. Students develop strong technical foundations while participating in applied research, laboratory work, and industry collaborations that expose them to real-world AI challenges.
For professionals looking to complement product experience with deeper technical capability, IIT Roorkee offers an academically rigorous pathway, reflecting the broader evolution taking place across technical education in India as institutions increasingly align with enterprise AI adoption.
3. BITS Pilani
BITS Pilani has long been recognised for integrating engineering education with strong industry engagement. Its AI-focused postgraduate offerings expose learners to machine learning, intelligent systems, analytics, and modern computing while encouraging project-based learning and industry interaction.
For aspiring AI Product Leaders, the institute offers a pathway that combines technical depth with practical problem-solving, making it a credible option for professionals looking to strengthen their understanding of AI technologies before moving into product-focused leadership roles.
Rewriting the Product Manager Playbook
Going forward, product management is going to belong to people who can move easily between AI engineering, product strategy, and business outcomes, all at once. And that puts real pressure on how talent gets trained. If technical fluency is becoming table stakes rather than a nice-to-have specialization, then programs shaping the next generation of product leaders can't just bolt AI onto a traditional MBA-style curriculum as an elective. It needs to run through everything, how product, engineering, and business get taught from day one.
Schools still treating AI fluency as an add-on module are basically training students for a job that doesn't exist anymore. The ones actually keeping up are rebuilding their curricula so technical depth, product judgment, and business strategy get taught together, not one after another, which lines up almost exactly with what employers are now screening for when they hire.
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