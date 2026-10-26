/Thomas Mehler in Pune: Southco signals stronger commitment to India manufacturing

According to Prakash T. John, Country Head of Southco India, this phase is all about leveraging the foundation rather than just scaling capacity. In line with ‘Make in India,’ this phase is all about increasing localization such that most of what Indian OEMs purchase is made in India through engineering, testing and manufacturing, and with Darshana adding to their manufacturing capabilities and a robust local supply chain. This trend will lead to expansion of factories as demand increases in multiple industries. Additionally, this phase opens up greater opportunity for Pune to be integrated into Southco’s global operations, including setting up a global capability center (GCC) to handle engineering and design and customer service for customers from outside of India.