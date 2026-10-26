/Thomas Mehler in Pune: Southco signals stronger commitment to India manufacturing

The hinge on a bus door or the latch on a construction machine are not usually the elements on which a purchaser focuses first in their description. It makes the difference, however, between keeping that door closed on bumpy terrain, having a service hatch that opens easily, and being able to finish a shift without arguing with the machine. These little things can tell a lot about the ambitions of India’s manufacturers.
Southco president Thomas Mehler is scheduled to visit Pune on 28 October 2026 for a press conference. What is much more interesting is how the company’s successful manufacture will help them respond to the needs of Indian clients quicker, become more influential in the design process, and demonstrate the reliability of a major manufacturer.
The regional headquarter and manufacturing facility for Southco’s operations in India was opened in Pune in 2008. The company further upgraded its manufacturing and distribution capabilities at Ranjangaon by increasing the space available for manufacturing and distribution by two-fold and office space by three-fold and also made a buyout of Pune based Darshana Industries in 2022. All these developments prove Southco’s resolve towards growth and continuity.
Southco’s Make in India initiative has now received a stronger local footing from the recent acquisition of Darshana, which is an Indian manufacturer and supplier of access hardware. The new facility will enhance Southco’s manufacturing capabilities as well as its capability to provide solutions to Indian OEMs that are designed, engineered and manufactured in India. In addition to Southco’s engineering, testing, and customer service center in Pune, Darshana provides Southco with a strong platform for growth in the region.
Indeed, Mehler has some experience in this field of activity. He was employed at Southco in 1990 as the company's first sales account manager for Germany, and later managed various businesses in Europe and Asia Pacific. Within his career at Asia Pacific division, Mehler managed the emergence of Southco India. Mehler got the position of the company's president in 2016, and attended the inauguration of the extended production facility in 2022. Mehler's visit in October is an opportunity to analyze the development of the project that he started.
The main task looks very easy on the surface. The global supplier should be able to ensure that the fastener produced in India will meet the same requirements as other fasteners provided by the company. However, a drawing created in some other place may overlook some specific local design requirement or local maintenance practice. Physical closeness matters only if engineering and decision-making can get close as well.
“Pune is an important part of Southco’s global network. I’m proud of the expertise our India team has built and the way it brings engineering, manufacturing and customer understanding together,” Mehler says.
The challenge faced by Southco is how to put this idea into action. Southco has in India an ability to manufacture, engineer, test and support customers. However, some decisions are jointly taken by its regional management, particularly when it comes to product engineering and investment decisions. This is quite natural in the case of a multinational company but presents a challenge: Can local teams respond promptly to a customer requirement?
According to Prakash T. John, Country Head of Southco India, this phase is all about leveraging the foundation rather than just scaling capacity. In line with ‘Make in India,’ this phase is all about increasing localization such that most of what Indian OEMs purchase is made in India through engineering, testing and manufacturing, and with Darshana adding to their manufacturing capabilities and a robust local supply chain. This trend will lead to expansion of factories as demand increases in multiple industries. Additionally, this phase opens up greater opportunity for Pune to be integrated into Southco’s global operations, including setting up a global capability center (GCC) to handle engineering and design and customer service for customers from outside of India.
The customer perspective too is evolving. “Make in India does not merely mean manufacturing the same component locally; but the true value creation lies in bringing the engineering and decision-making process closer to the customer,” says Veeresh Manrai, GM - Business Development, in the applications that witness the user interface of the access hardware from vehicles interiors and public transport to rail and construction equipment.
Early involvement in the discussion too makes a difference here. Making a choice of a hinge after the service panel is finalized leaves little room for any improvement in opening effort, longevity, and accessibility for maintenance. Early involvement in the discussions could be challenging for the brief, propose an alternate mechanism and validate the same against operating conditions. Early involvement in the process could mean extra cost or additional time at the onset. But it would have to deliver fewer failures or easier maintenance.
The trade-off is clear in cost-sensitive regions. The buyer must weigh the cost of the part with the benefit that may only come to light after many months of usage. A safe cab door for uneven ground is likely to be the most important in construction equipment manufacturing. Ease of maintenance access could matter more to a rail company than long service. Touch points for passengers could be important in buses.
The challenge will be to see whether more decisions are made closer to Indian customers without compromising the high standards which make Southco’s global network relevant. This cannot be decided by one visit alone. The customer will know that progress is being made when designs are simpler to adapt, when support is faster and when the parts continue to work in the field.
This is precisely what makes Mehler’s visit back to Pune not only symbolic but practical. He could tie together his global perspective on Southco’s standards and the perspectives of the Indian team on manufacturing and consumer demands. Prakash T. John has a strategic vision on how Southco India should develop; Manrai is well aware of the questions that customers have both before and after buying the product. The meeting point of those two perspectives is the point of future development of Southco India.
Regardless of the importance given to huge manufacturing plants and technological innovations, the real evidence of progress might be something quite small – a latch which operates correctly despite the years of vibrations, or a panel which allows quick access to the machinery. Almost twenty years after the foundation of its manufacturing plant in Pune, the main challenge for Southco is to use its experience in order to create more reliable, user-friendly products.
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