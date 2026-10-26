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Thomas Mehler in Pune: Southco signals stronger commitment to India manufacturing

Southco aims to strengthen its Make in India strategy by expanding local manufacturing, engineering, and customer support in Pune to deliver faster, more reliable, and customer-focused access hardware solutions for Indian industries.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
Thomas Mehler in Pune: Southco signals stronger commitment to India manufacturing

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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