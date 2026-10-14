/Transline Technologies, Intellius Recode and Bonbloc Technologies Enter spotlight as AI moves into industry

Uses of Artificial Intelligence Grow in Business Industry
Artificial intelligence is being introduced into business environments where the need exists to handle data processing, cut down redundant tasks and track activity levels. The uses of artificial intelligence have now moved from applications like chatbots and generators to applications like visual intelligence, workflow automation and condition monitoring from a distance.
Companies related to various segments in this industry include Transline Technologies, Intellius Recode and Bonbloc Technologies.
Transline Technologies: Surveillance Solutions and Video Intelligence
While dealing with several cameras at once, the security staff is likely to analyze huge amounts of video footage. AI-based video analysis could be used to detect any particular objects and events, as well as the relevant videos.
Transline Technologies specializes in surveillance solutions, biometric identity solutions, and intelligent security solutions. Its products comprise video intelligence solutions, command center solutions, and surveillance solutions.
Analytics tools may draw attention to events requiring reaction and command centre solutions may help aggregate data from multiple systems. They may be applicable to public infrastructure, commercial buildings and companies with extensive surveillance networks. Performance depends on accuracy of detection, implementation conditions and proper human oversight.
Analysis of video data is also helpful in identifying any abnormality and monitoring processes inside the buildings and facilities. This application scenario highlights the role that artificial intelligence plays in aiding the process of decision-making through access to large amounts of data.
Transline has filed draft documents for its planned listing on the main board through offer for sale of 1.62 crore equity shares. In the case of offer for sale (OFS), all the money generated will go to the selling shareholders.
Intellius Recode: AI-based Automation of Business Processes
A lot of companies spend time on such tasks as data processing, reporting, software testing and workflow management. Intellius Recode operates in technology consulting, data analytics, robotic process automation and digital transformation. It develops AI-driven digital workers to automate defined business processes.
They can execute repetitive tasks in enterprise applications with a potential of cutting down manual labour. Effectiveness of these solutions depends on their integration with other systems, reliable performance and human supervision.
Intellius Recode has lodged IPO documents in March 2026 for an intended issue of ₹117 crore fresh issue and up to 12.9 lakh shares offer for sale. Some of the funds received from the fresh issue will finance development of the digital worker solutions.
Bonbloc Technologies: IoT Devices and Solutions
Companies such as agriculture, food distribution and logistics need to monitor various conditions which may influence their goods or processes. Bonbloc Technologies develops AI-powered software-as-a-service and IoT solutions including cold-chain monitoring, food safety and agriculture solutions.
The sensors gather such parameters as temperature, humidity and soil condition, while the software platforms facilitate remote monitoring. Analytics can detect abnormalities to investigate them and undertake any necessary measures. The systems will increase transparency in the processes which rely on manual inspections and periodic reviews.
Bonbloc proposes an IPO consisting of up to ₹230 crore fresh issue and up to three crore shares offer for sale by the company promoter.
Investor Attention in the Revenue Creation
Transline Technologies, Intellius Recode, and Bonbloc Technologies are some of the organizations that have utilized AI technology for security systems, automation processes and in IoT devices. The success of these organizations is going to depend on the level of revenue generation and profits. They will also be affected by the number of customers and business results generated.
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