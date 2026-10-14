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Transline Technologies, Intellius Recode and Bonbloc Technologies Enter spotlight as AI moves into industry

The proposed IPOs bring attention to companies applying artificial intelligence to surveillance, automated enterprise tasks and monitoring systems for physical operations.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Transline Technologies, Intellius Recode and Bonbloc Technologies Enter spotlight as AI moves into industry

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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