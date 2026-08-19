Umbarpada gets piped water after decades of walking for water

Nashik: For generations, residents of Umbarpada, a remote tribal hamlet in Peth taluka of Nashik district, had no choice but to leave the village every single day just to fetch drinking water. That daily walk, especially for the women, had become a routine stretching back decades. But recently, things changed, thanks to a community-led project that finally brought piped water to the village.
Umbarpada sits close to the Maharashtra-Gujarat border and is home to around 783 people, according to details shared by the Social Networking Forum (SNF). The organisation says the settlement hadn't had piped water even once since Independence.
For the older residents, this shift meant something particularly personal. One woman featured in the project's account, now around 70 years old, had come to Umbarpada as a young bride decades ago. For most of her life since, she walked nearly two kilometres down a steep valley just to bring water home for her family.
The project took shape after local social worker Netaji Gavit and sarpanch Rekha Gavit reached out to SNF, an organisation led by Nashik-based social worker Pramod Gaikwad. Following that, a detailed survey of the area was carried out along with water projects expert Prashant Bachhav.
That survey turned up a water source roughly 1.5 kilometres from the village, and also found something useful already in place, a concrete tank left over from an earlier government water scheme. According to the project's account, even though that older scheme had never actually delivered a regular water supply, the tank itself was still structurally sound.
Rather than building everything from the ground up, the team chose to work with what already existed. Villagers pitched in too, contributing shramdaan, or voluntary labour, while the pipeline route was being prepared.
The material cost for the entire project came to around ₹8 lakh, as per SNF. That amount was covered by philanthropist Tushar Mistry, who stepped in after Gaikwad put out an appeal on social media.
It took about four months to complete the work, after which water finally began flowing into homes across the village, according to the organisation.
The completion was celebrated with a gathering in Umbarpada, where residents held a traditional procession complete with tribal music and dance. Villagers, local representatives, and members of the project team all came together for the occasion.
For people who had spent years hauling water over difficult terrain, this change means far more than just new infrastructure. According to the project's account, women and children had previously lost significant chunks of their day travelling back and forth to fetch water, time that directly cut into household responsibilities and, for children, their education too.
SNF says Umbarpada marks the 36th tribal village where it has carried out a drinking water project. The organisation states that its water-related work has now reached more than 70,000 people across the region, alongside its ongoing efforts in education and healthcare.
The Umbarpada project also reflects a broader approach the organisation follows, one that combines existing public infrastructure with active community participation. Instead of writing off the earlier, unfinished government scheme, the team assessed what could still be salvaged and worked alongside residents to finish the connection between the water source and the village itself.
For the people of Umbarpada, though, what matters most is far simpler. After decades of carrying water across difficult terrain, they now have a water supply right within their own village.
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