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Umbarpada gets piped water after decades of walking for water

Umbarpada, situated near Maharashtra-Gujarat border, has a population of around 783, details shared by Social Networking Forum (SNF) said. The organization says the settlement has not had piped water since Independence. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Umbarpada gets piped water after decades of walking for water

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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