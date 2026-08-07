/VTDS signs deal with DEUS Automation for small caliber ammunition manufacturing in India

“This collaboration is not only about the transfer of technology, it’s about creating a sustainable ecosystem of innovation, manufacturing excellence and strategic capability,” said Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS. “We believe such partnerships will be important in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing landscape and creating enduring industrial value for the future.”



Mr Alex Černý, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board and Mr Ondřej Černý, Manager of Sales, Projects & Purchase representing DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic highlighted the significance of the partnership as a long-term industrial cooperation based on technology transfer, advanced manufacturing and innovation. The pact reflects a common vision to enable India to grow its defence manufacturing through the transfer of proven international expertise and production technologies, they said.



The partnership is well aligned to Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives in defence sector. The partnership is expected to help reduce import dependence, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, enhance supply chain resilience and support India’s long-term defence preparedness through enabling domestic manufacturing with the transfer of advanced technology.



In addition to its immediate manufacturing objectives, the partnership also offers an opportunity for long-term collaboration between the Indian and Czech defence industries in technology transfer, industrial development and future innovation. It marks a new phase of bilateral defence cooperation and establishes VTDS as a key player in India’s changing defence manufacturing ecosystem and its march towards increased strategic and technological self-reliance.