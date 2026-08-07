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VTDS signs deal with DEUS Automation for small caliber ammunition manufacturing in India

Under the deal, DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic, will supply advanced manufacturing technology for the production of small-calibre ammunition in India. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
VTDS signs deal with DEUS Automation for small caliber ammunition manufacturing in India

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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