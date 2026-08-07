/VTDS signs deal with DEUS Automation for small caliber ammunition manufacturing in India

New Delhi, August 7, 2026: Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), a licensed company of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for the manufacture and proof-test of small arms and ammunition today announced a landmark strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of Czech Republic, which marks a significant milestone in defence industrial cooperation between India and Czech Republic. The agreement is one of the first major technology-transfer collaborations in the small-calibre ammunition sector between the two countries and reinforces a shared commitment to strengthening long-term defence manufacturing collaboration between the two countries.
The partnership also strengthens the growing strategic and defence relationship between India and the Czech Republic and supports India’s vision of establishing a globally competitive and self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem. This collaboration would enable VTDS to leverage the latest international manufacturing technologies and know-how to assist in developing world class ammunition production capabilities in India.
Founded by Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director and Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS has emerged as a progressive Indian defence enterprise with a focus on enhancing indigenous capabilities in the small arms and ammunition domain. The company has always followed a strategy of combining global technological excellence with domestic manufacturing strength, supported by its manufacturing and proof-testing license from Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, aligning its growth with India’s larger objective of defence self-reliance and industrial modernisation.
Under the deal, DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic, will supply advanced manufacturing technology for the production of small-calibre ammunition in India. The technology transfer will enable VTDS to establish manufacturing capabilities on international quality benchmarks, precision engineering standards and modern production systems, providing a solid foundation for future growth and technological advancement.
“This partnership is proof of our commitment to bring innovative global defence technologies to India through trusted international collaborations,” said Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, VTDS. “Partnering with DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic is a significant step towards creating world-class manufacturing capabilities in India and furthering the country’s long-term defence preparedness and industrial self-reliance,” said Vishal Sharma, President, India & Head, International Business, STV Group of the Czech Republic.
“This collaboration is not only about the transfer of technology, it’s about creating a sustainable ecosystem of innovation, manufacturing excellence and strategic capability,” said Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS. “We believe such partnerships will be important in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing landscape and creating enduring industrial value for the future.”
Mr Alex Černý, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board and Mr Ondřej Černý, Manager of Sales, Projects & Purchase representing DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic highlighted the significance of the partnership as a long-term industrial cooperation based on technology transfer, advanced manufacturing and innovation. The pact reflects a common vision to enable India to grow its defence manufacturing through the transfer of proven international expertise and production technologies, they said.
The partnership is well aligned to Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives in defence sector. The partnership is expected to help reduce import dependence, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, enhance supply chain resilience and support India’s long-term defence preparedness through enabling domestic manufacturing with the transfer of advanced technology.
In addition to its immediate manufacturing objectives, the partnership also offers an opportunity for long-term collaboration between the Indian and Czech defence industries in technology transfer, industrial development and future innovation. It marks a new phase of bilateral defence cooperation and establishes VTDS as a key player in India’s changing defence manufacturing ecosystem and its march towards increased strategic and technological self-reliance.
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