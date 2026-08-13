/Wedknott takes over Aurezia Events: Matchmaking platform enters $130 billion wedding market in India

There is a new integrated player in India’s wedding industry. Wedknott, the elite matchmaking platform, has announced its entry into the wedding services market with the acquisition of premium wedding planning and design company, Aurezia Events. No financial terms were disclosed. While Wedknott has acquired a majority equity interest, Aurezia will continue to be Aurezia, growing into the wider space of weddings and events with founder Peres continuing in her role as co-founder and director.
An Rs 11 lakh crore opportunity
India witnesses nearly 10 million weddings every year and the economy is estimated at US$ 130 billion (Rs 11 lakh crore) annually and among the largest in the world. It is large, but the industry is still very fragmented. One wedding can involve dozens of vendors for venues, decor, photography and hospitality and the quality and accountability can vary wildly from vendor to vendor. Wedknott believes its families want one partner they already trust. The company spends months with couples and their families before a match is made, and nearly 45% of matched couples had asked it for help planning the wedding. The acquisition lets that relationship continue past the engagement.
Industry watchers note the move follows a broader consolidation trend. In 2021, Matrimony.com acquired wedding services platform ShaadiSaga to expand across the marriage services value chain. “Finding the right partner was never the end of our responsibility. It was the beginning of a bigger journey. For years we built deep relationships with families and then watched them plan one of life's biggest milestones without us. Nearly half were already asking us to stay on. Aurezia lets us serve them with the same care that defined the match,” says Abhinav Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Wedknott.
The integrated service will be available in metros, Tier 1 cities and popular destination wedding locations this shaadi season. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Noida, Elite matchmaking platform Wedknott serves more than 2,000 families across 75 cities and four continents. The team members include Ivy League and top B-school alumni, entrepreneurs, industrialists, NRI professionals, CXOs and family business heirs. The company raised a strategic investment from entrepreneur Pratik Gauri in January 2026. Gauri is a serial entrepreneur, investor and speaker, known for advocating a purpose-led 5th Industrial Revolution, where business growth and social impact go hand-in-hand. His work has been recognised by global platforms like the World Economic Forum, Forbes and TED.
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