Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Industry Updates
  • /Wedknott takes over Aurezia Events: Matchmaking platform enters $130 billion wedding market in India

Wedknott takes over Aurezia Events: Matchmaking platform enters $130 billion wedding market in India

Industry watchers note the move follows a broader consolidation trend. In 2021, Matrimony.com acquired wedding services platform ShaadiSaga to expand across the marriage services value chain. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
Wedknott takes over Aurezia Events: Matchmaking platform enters $130 billion wedding market in India
Image Credit: Wedknott

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gaza-like tunnel warfare in Kashmir? New report exposed Pakistan’s Hamas-Lashkar-Jaish axis
2
3
4
5