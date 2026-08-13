/Wedknott takes over Aurezia Events: Matchmaking platform enters $130 billion wedding market in India

India witnesses nearly 10 million weddings every year and the economy is estimated at US$ 130 billion (Rs 11 lakh crore) annually and among the largest in the world. It is large, but the industry is still very fragmented. One wedding can involve dozens of vendors for venues, decor, photography and hospitality and the quality and accountability can vary wildly from vendor to vendor. Wedknott believes its families want one partner they already trust. The company spends months with couples and their families before a match is made, and nearly 45% of matched couples had asked it for help planning the wedding. The acquisition lets that relationship continue past the engagement.