Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

What makes a luxury home feel expensive? It is not just marble or furniture

A home can have marble floors, costly furniture and imported fittings and still look ordinary. Another home with simple materials can feel much more luxurious. Often, the difference comes down to how the home is designed.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
What makes a luxury home feel expensive? It is not just marble or furniture

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
What makes a luxury home feel expensive? It is not just marble or furniture
2
3
4
5