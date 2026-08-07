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When 'the model was right' stops being a good enough answer

For years, an AI model that caught more fraud, predicted churn more reliably, or chose the right offer at the right time was, by definition, a good model. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
When 'the model was right' stops being a good enough answer

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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