Ask a roomful of executives what they want from artificial intelligence and you’ll hear versions of the same response: accuracy. For years, that was the entire scoreboard. A model that caught more fraud, predicted churn more reliably, or chose the right offer at the right time was, by definition, a good model. How it arrived there was someone else’s problem.
When “The Model Was Right” Stops Being a Good Enough Answer
Ask a roomful of executives what they want from artificial intelligence and you’ll hear versions of the same response: accuracy. For years, that was the entire scoreboard. A model that caught more fraud, predicted churn more reliably, or chose the right offer at the right time was, by definition, a good model. How it arrived there was someone else’s problem.
Nikhil Reddy Donapati thinks that era is ending, and he is not sorry to see it go.
Donapati is a software engineer and researcher who spent several years building enterprise systems, much of it on Salesforce, before shifting his focus to what happens when AI moves from a lab result to a production decision. His argument isn’t that accuracy no longer matters. It’s that accuracy was never the hard part once an automated decision lands on a real person.
“When a system denies someone a loan, saying the model is usually right is not an answer,” he says. “That customer wants to know why this decision, for them, today. So does the compliance team. Increasingly, so does a regulator. A lot of systems simply can’t say.”
That gap is becoming expensive. Rules in Europe and elsewhere are moving toward requiring firms to explain automated decisions that affect people, and enterprise buyers in banking, insurance and healthcare now ask hard questions about transparency before they let a model near a customer record. A system that is very accurate but impossible to interrogate, in Donapati’s view, is a problem the business has not noticed yet.
Much of his research is aimed squarely at that problem. He has proposed a governance framework for enterprise CRM systems built around a few things he considers non-negotiable once AI touches real decisions: you should be able to explain a decision in plain language, keep a person accountable where the stakes are high, monitor the system against the rules it has to follow, and reconstruct any decision later if someone asks. He calls the last one the part everybody forgets. “Auditability sounds boring until the day you need it,” he says. “Then it is the only thing anyone cares about.”
He is blunt about why this gets skipped. The pressure inside most companies is to ship the AI feature, show the demo, book the efficiency. The governance work is slower and less exciting, and it tends to lose the argument for calendar time. Donapati thinks that trade is shortsighted. In his experience the teams that wire in explanation and oversight early are the ones that end up moving faster, because their risk and legal colleagues can actually see what the system is doing and stop fighting it.
None of this, he adds, depends on exotic technology. Many large organizations already run platforms with mature security controls, permissions, and audit trails. The work is extending those same guardrails to the model, rather than deploying AI alongside the business with none of the protections the rest of the enterprise takes for granted.
Donapati has written extensively on these issues, including a technical book on enterprise AI and multiple research papers on governance and privacy in business systems. The through-line is consistent and, in today’s hype cycle, slightly unfashionable: the frontier in enterprise AI isn’t just a smarter model. It’s an AI system a company can explain, monitor, and still feel comfortable defending a year from now.
“Every one of these conversations ends up in the same place,” he says. “Not how clever the model is. Can you tell me what it did, and would you say it out loud to the person it affected. If the honest answer is no, the accuracy number does not save you.”
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