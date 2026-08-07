When 'the model was right' stops being a good enough answer

Much of his research is aimed squarely at that problem. He has proposed a governance framework for enterprise CRM systems built around a few things he considers non-negotiable once AI touches real decisions: you should be able to explain a decision in plain language, keep a person accountable where the stakes are high, monitor the system against the rules it has to follow, and reconstruct any decision later if someone asks. He calls the last one the part everybody forgets. “Auditability sounds boring until the day you need it,” he says. “Then it is the only thing anyone cares about.”