/When warehouses could not stop: SAP EWM expert Vinaykumar Sharma on keeping distribution running through pandemic

The gains were concrete. At the facilities that adopted the applications, the system supported 150+ warehouse users, reduced paper-based processing by 85%, and lifted inventory accuracy to 95%, even as volumes swung through the disruption. Some of that work sat squarely in food and beverage distribution, where the stakes during the pandemic were plain: keep product flowing to stores that had suddenly become the center of daily life. Other projects ran in industrial distribution, where the supply of materials had to hold together despite the disruption. In each, the mobile foundation Sharma built did the same job, letting the warehouse keep its footing while the world around it lurched.