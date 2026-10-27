/When warehouses could not stop: SAP EWM expert Vinaykumar Sharma on keeping distribution running through pandemic

When the pandemic sent offices home and shuttered storefronts in early 2020, the warehouse could not follow. Distribution centers stayed open as essential operations, running with fewer hands on the floor and, often, without the specialists who normally stood beside them. Keeping those buildings moving became one of the quiet challenges of the crisis, and it is the one Vinaykumar Sharma spent much of the pandemic solving.
By 2020, Sharma was already an experienced SAP EWM practitioner. With more than a dozen enterprise implementations behind him across retail, life sciences, oil and gas, food and beverage, and manufacturing, he had spent years in exactly the work that now mattered: architecting how warehouse work gets done and putting it onto handheld and radio-frequency devices. When the pandemic arrived, that specialty stopped being a matter of efficiency and became a matter of continuity. Across 40 distribution operations, he led the design of the mobile applications, consolidating 25 warehouse processes onto handheld devices, so leaner, more distributed teams could keep the floor running.
The problems stacked up quickly. On-site access was restricted, so implementations that once relied on consultants walking the floor had to be delivered at a distance. Workers needed to keep apart, which made shared workstations and paper-based processes a liability. Demand swung sharply, surging for some goods and collapsing for others, and warehouses had to absorb the volatility with whatever staff they had.
Sharma's answer was to move the work into people's hands. He built mobile applications that put inbound, outbound, bin-to-bin movement, physical inventory, and a range of internal warehouse processes onto handheld devices, so an operator could complete a task anywhere in the building rather than queue at a fixed terminal. For inbound, that meant creating deliveries against purchase orders and stock transfer orders, unloading, batch creation and updates, packing and repacking, goods receipt, and putaway, all from a scanner. For outbound, it covered picking, packing, loading, goods issue, and even the cleanup work of canceling conflicting tasks when a plan changed mid-shift. He also built the exception handling that a real floor depends on, letting a worker change a destination bin, adjust a quantity, or split a task without leaving the aisle. The approach let warehouse workers operate more independently across the floor, reducing their reliance on shared workstations and unnecessary physical clustering.
What distinguished Sharma's approach was that he treated mobility not as an add-on to warehouse execution but as the operating layer through which the warehouse could keep functioning under constrained conditions. Rather than simply reproducing existing transactions on a handheld screen, he consolidated related warehouse activities, embedded exception handling, and allowed operators to complete increasingly complex processes without returning to a fixed workstation.
The gains were concrete. At the facilities that adopted the applications, the system supported 150+ warehouse users, reduced paper-based processing by 85%, and lifted inventory accuracy to 95%, even as volumes swung through the disruption. Some of that work sat squarely in food and beverage distribution, where the stakes during the pandemic were plain: keep product flowing to stores that had suddenly become the center of daily life. Other projects ran in industrial distribution, where the supply of materials had to hold together despite the disruption. In each, the mobile foundation Sharma built did the same job, letting the warehouse keep its footing while the world around it lurched.
The volatility was its own test. Demand for some products spiked while others fell away, batches and lots had to be tracked precisely, and returns and replenishment patterns shifted week to week. Sharma leaned on the process discipline underneath the mobile layer- the wave planning, cross-docking, replenishment, and physical inventory routines that decide how a warehouse behaves- to keep accuracy intact while volumes moved unpredictably. Putting those controls on a handheld meant the floor could adjust in the moment instead of waiting on a back office to catch up.
The delivery itself had to change. With travel curtailed, Sharma worked through the period designing, building, and supporting these systems for teams he often could not stand beside. That distance forced a discipline that has outlasted the crisis: clear documentation, tight remote collaboration, and designs simple enough for a floor team to adopt without a specialist at their shoulder.
Adoption mattered as much as design. A warehouse worker under pressure, learning a new system with limited hands-on support, will abandon anything awkward and fall back to workarounds that quietly erode accuracy. Sharma built the applications to be learned quickly and used without hesitation, combining several steps into single screens and keeping the number of taps low, so that training could be light and the floor could trust the tool from the first shift.
For Sharma, the pandemic settled an argument. Mobility in the warehouse had long been treated as a convenience, a way to shave minutes off a task. The crisis showed it was closer to insurance. “The warehouses that coped best were the ones that had already put the work in people's hands,” he says. “When you cannot count on a full crew or a consultant on-site, the system has to be simple enough that a smaller team can pick it up and run.”
The pandemic work became one chapter in a career focused on SAP warehouse execution, mobility, and S/4HANA transformation across complex distribution environments. That experience shaped how Sharma approaches resilience today. He treats the warehouse as a system that has to keep performing under pressure it was never designed for, whether that pressure is a pandemic, a labor shortage, or a sudden demand shock. His approach is designed to keep warehouse execution functioning when labour, demand, or physical operating conditions change unexpectedly.
As companies plan for the next disruption rather than the last one, Sharma expects mobility, automation, and resilient digital processes to move from optional to expected. “Everyone learned the same lesson at the same time,” he says. “The warehouse has to keep running when everything else is falling apart, and everything we build now is meant to make that possible.”
The pandemic has receded, but the operational lessons from Sharma's work continue to shape how companies approach warehouse mobility and resilience. For the companies he works with, keeping the warehouse running is no longer something to take for granted. It is something to design for.
Vinaykumar Sharma is a certified SAP Extended Warehouse Management professional specialising in SAP EWM, warehouse mobility, and S/4HANA transformation. With roughly two decades of experience, he has led SAP warehouse implementations and architecture initiatives across retail, life sciences, oil and gas, food and beverage, and manufacturing. He is based in Chicago.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.