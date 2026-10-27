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When warehouses could not stop: SAP EWM expert Vinaykumar Sharma on keeping distribution running through pandemic

When the pandemic upended supply chains and thinned the ranks on warehouse floors, distribution could not simply pause. SAP Extended Warehouse Management specialist Vinaykumar Sharma spent the period building the mobile, resilient systems that let leaner teams keep goods moving.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
When warehouses could not stop: SAP EWM expert Vinaykumar Sharma on keeping distribution running through pandemic

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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