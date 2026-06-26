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Who is Ankiti Bose? The prolific Indian entrepreneur building across technology, AI, healthcare, biosciences and energy

Ankiti Bose's story is the tale of a woman who moved early, built across borders, who was extraordinarily scrutinised and built on. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Who is Ankiti Bose? The prolific Indian entrepreneur building across technology, AI, healthcare, biosciences and energy

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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