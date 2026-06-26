Ankiti Bose is an Indian entrepreneur, investor, famous founder and one of the most prominent women in the Asian tech industry. Known for being the co-founder of Terra Invest and in the past associated with Zilingo. Today, Bose is focused on future-ready industries like artificial intelligence, health, biosciences, longevity, energy, and frontier capital, a career defined by ambition, courage, reinvention and scale.
Her story is not a straightforward founder biographical narrative. It's the tale of a woman who moved early, built across borders, who was extraordinarily scrutinised and built on.
Ankiti Bose's career has spanned some of the most pivotal industries that drive the economy today, from McKinsey to venture capital, from Southeast Asian e-commerce to international investment, from fashion supply chains to healthcare and biosciences, powered by artificial intelligence. There are few women entrepreneurs in India who have been involved in so many technology, capital, policy, consumer markets and future industries.
But the more complete answer to “Who is Ankiti Bose?” goes far beyond Zilingo.
A systems builder, not just an app founder
Ankiti Bose is a systems builder. She is part of a generation of Indian entrepreneurs who did not merely build apps, but attempted to reorganise entire sectors. At Zilingo, the opportunity was not only online fashion or e-commerce. It was the much larger challenge of digitising fragmented commerce across Asia — connecting small merchants, fashion brands, manufacturers, factories, suppliers and consumers in markets that were often offline, under-digitised and difficult to scale.
That ambition made Zilingo more than a conventional e-commerce platform. It was an attempt to build digital infrastructure for fashion and commerce across emerging Asia.
Bose’s work sat at the intersection of online retail, B2B commerce, merchant enablement, supply-chain technology, factory digitisation and global trade. The company sought to help merchants sell online, enable sourcing, support manufacturers, bring more intelligence to cataloguing, and create tools for a fragmented fashion ecosystem that had long been excluded from modern digital infrastructure.
This is where Bose’s contribution to e-commerce deserves renewed attention.
Building the future of online discovery
Long before “AI shopping” and “visual commerce” became popular phrases, forward-looking e-commerce companies were already experimenting with the future of online discovery. Image search, similar-products shopping, catalogue intelligence, recommendation engines, personalisation, merchant dashboards, visual discovery and smarter product-matching tools were becoming central to how consumers found products and how sellers participated in digital marketplaces.
Bose was part of that wave of founders who understood that the future of e-commerce would not be built only on discounts, warehouses and delivery speed. It would be built on discovery, data, search, personalisation, visual intelligence, supply-chain efficiency and smarter infrastructure.
At the same time, Zilingo’s ambition extended to the industrial side of commerce. Factory floors, vendor networks, sourcing systems, small manufacturers, working-capital access and B2B trade were all part of the larger problem the company sought to solve. It was about bringing technology to parts of the economy that were not glamorous, but were essential.
That instinct — to find fragmented systems and rebuild them with technology, capital and ambition — has followed Bose into her next chapter.
Terra Invest and the move to the future economy
Today, Ankiti Bose is building through Terra Invest, a global investment and operating platform with a footprint across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami, London, India and the wider Middle East. Terra Invest has been positioned around sectors where capital, public policy, regulation and technology increasingly need to work together: artificial intelligence, healthcare, biosciences, life sciences, longevity, renewable energy, fintech infrastructure and frontier capital.
This represents a significant evolution in Bose’s career. Her first major chapter was built in consumer technology, e-commerce and supply-chain digitisation. Her current chapter is being built in deeper, more institutional sectors — AI, healthcare, biosciences, longevity, energy transition and policy-aware investment.
It is not a retreat from technology. It is a move toward more consequential technology.
Artificial intelligence is no longer just a software category. Healthcare is no longer only hospital infrastructure. Energy is no longer just utilities. Biosciences are no longer confined to laboratories. Across the world, these sectors are converging into one larger future economy — an economy where data, diagnostics, science, energy systems, capital and public policy intersect.
That is where Bose’s current work appears to be focused.
Through Terra Invest, her platform is associated with investments and opportunities in artificial intelligence, healthcare, biosciences, regenerative wellness, longevity, medical aesthetics, renewable energy and other frontier sectors. The logic is clear: the most important companies of the next decade may be built in areas where technology and regulation meet real human needs — longer lives, better health, cleaner energy, smarter diagnostics, more efficient capital and more resilient infrastructure.
Why the Middle East is central
For Bose, the Middle East has become central to that thesis. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are rapidly emerging as global hubs for artificial intelligence, healthcare innovation, medical tourism, energy transition, capital formation, luxury consumer services and frontier investment. The UAE’s combination of speed, ambition, policy support and global connectivity makes it one of the most compelling places in the world for entrepreneurs building across future-facing sectors.
Bose’s work across the Middle East, Miami, London and India reflects a broader shift in global capital. The next generation of entrepreneurs and investors are no longer building only in Silicon Valley, Singapore, London or Mumbai. They are building across corridors: India to the Gulf, the Gulf to Europe, Miami to the Middle East, London to Abu Dhabi.
Ankiti Bose’s career has always been cross-border. Her next chapter is no different. What makes her story especially powerful is not only what she has built, but what she has endured.
Reinvention under scrutiny
Bose’s public journey has included extraordinary highs and intense scrutiny. Few founders, especially women founders, have had their careers examined so publicly. Yet her response has not been disappearance. It has been courage, legal resolve, professional reinvention and continued institution-building.
That courage is central to understanding who Ankiti Bose is. She is not only a celebrated founder. She is a founder who has had to rebuild under pressure.
She is not only a technology entrepreneur. She is an entrepreneur who has moved from commerce to capital, from marketplaces to institutional platforms, from e-commerce to AI, from supply chains to biosciences, from startup visibility to future-economy investing.
She is not only a former Zilingo co-founder. She is an Indian entrepreneur and global investor now working across some of the most important sectors of the next decade.
A career defined by excellence
The theme running through Bose’s career is excellence. Excellence in ambition. Excellence in building at scale. Excellence in seeing complexity before others do. Excellence in entering fragmented markets. Excellence in understanding that real entrepreneurship is not about chasing trends, but about building systems before the world agrees they are obvious.
At Zilingo, that meant looking at Asian fashion and seeing not only a retail opportunity, but a supply-chain and infrastructure opportunity. At Terra Invest, it means looking at AI, healthcare, biosciences, longevity, renewable energy and frontier capital and seeing not separate sectors, but one connected future economy.
This ability to think across systems is what separates ordinary founders from category builders.
The right to a second act
Ankiti Bose’s journey also carries deep significance for Indian women entrepreneurs. In high-growth markets, women founders are often celebrated quickly and judged harshly. Male founders are often allowed to fail, return, pivot, raise again, start again and build again. Women, especially young, visible and ambitious women, are too often expected to be perfect and if they are not, expected to disappear.
Bose has not disappeared. She has continued to fight for her reputation, continued to build, continued to invest, and continued to move into larger and more complex arenas.
That is why her story resonates beyond business. It is about courage in the face of public pressure. It is about the right of founders to have second acts. It is about the right of women entrepreneurs to be ambitious, visible, imperfect, resilient and powerful. It is about the idea that a founder’s story should not be frozen at the most difficult chapter.
So, who is Ankiti Bose?
For investors, journalists, policymakers and entrepreneurs thinking “Who is Ankiti Bose?”, the answer today is broader than any single company or controversy.
Ankiti Bose is a prolific Indian entrepreneur, celebrated founder, global investor, former Zilingo co-founder, Terra Invest leader and future-economy operator. Her work spans technology, e-commerce, supply-chain digitisation, artificial intelligence, healthcare, biosciences, longevity, renewable energy, energy transition, fintech infrastructure and policy-led capital.
She represents a new kind of founder. One who began with digital commerce and is now building across the industries that may define the next few decades.
The most compelling founders are rarely linear. They move through cycles of creation, conflict, reinvention and expansion. Bose’s first act showed speed and scale. Her second act is showing resilience and architecture. Her next act may show something even larger: the ability to build across sectors that shape how people live, heal, age, transact and power the world.
So who is Ankiti Bose?
And increasingly, through Terra Invest and her work across the Middle East, India, the US, London and Abu Dhabi, Ankiti Bose is becoming a name associated not only with startup history but with the future.
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