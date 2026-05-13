Why businesses are moving beyond traditional IT services toward product-led engineering

From traditional IT services models, today businesses are moving to product-led engineering approaches that emphasise scalability, innovation, cloud-native infrastructure, and long-term digital transformation. Instead of basic development and support services, companies are seeking technology partners who can build end-to-end digital products, optimise cloud ecosystems, and help them stay globally competitive in a fast-evolving technology landscape.

A global product engineering, data analyst, AI/ML, and mobile app development company, CodelogicX was established in 2013 with a vision to address two critical gaps in the technology ecosystem. The company wanted to address the lack of true product engineering companies, as most companies were focused on basic customisations such as WordPress development, open-source integrations, and website building rather than developing scalable, end-to-end products. Apart from this, large IT companies were placing excessive emphasis on academic scores rather than real technical capabilities. CodelogicX wanted to fill that gap. The aim was create a company that values problem-solving skills, technically proficient developers, and people who think like ethical hackers, rather than relying solely on stellar academic achievements.

Today, CodelogicX says it offers a focused range of services designed to support businesses across their technology journey. Their primary service areas include product engineering, where they assist startups and enterprise clients in building robust digital products, as well as cloud infrastructure audit and management, allowing companies to streamline, secure, and scale their cloud systems efficiently. Additionally, they also offer machine learning services, such as data labeling, annotation, and model development. Through these services, CodelogicX aims to ensure that clients can move seamlessly from ideation to execution and scale with confidence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The company primarily works with mid-market companies, and our customer base includes many international clients from the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and India. Presently, more than 90 percent of our customers belong to the international market space, while less than 10 percent of them are from India. This trend is indicative of the higher technological maturity of these regions and of their faster adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Nevertheless, the company is witnessing a rise in demand for its services in the Indian market as well. A growing number of Indian businesses are trying to leverage the cutting-edge technological solutions that are being used internationally. With this objective, CodelogicX aims to enable Indian businesses to compete equally with organizations in the international markets.

According to the company, CodelogicX prioritises job creation, skill acquisition, and innovation for Indians in the technology industry while providing training to newbies in essential skills like cloud engineering. This, they say, helps to reduce the skills gap in the industry. CodelogicX is also internally developing its SaaS solutions to compete with well-established international players. This is an example of their innovative capabilities and advanced technology, which shows that India has the potential to develop its own products at par with international standards.

CodelogicX mentions that employment generation is driven through a multi-faceted approach. They reportedly recruit professionals who have the necessary skills and keep on upgrading them as technology changes rapidly. On the other hand, they recruit young people who can learn important skills such as cloud engineering and product development, and thereby create their own careers. Additionally, since CodelogicX is a hybrid company, employees can work from home if they are unable to regularly attend the office due to travel concerns.

CodelogicX has demonstrated consistent business growth in recent years, reporting annual revenues of approximately ₹14.5 crore in FY 2025-26. The company is targeting revenues of around ₹18–20 crore in FY 2026-27, driven by increasing global demand for cloud computing, product engineering, machine learning, and SaaS solutions.

To support its expansion plans, the company is also developing a G+9, 40,000 sq. ft. delivery center that will serve as its headquarters and is expected to become operational within the third quarter of this year. Moving forward, CodelogicX aims to strengthen its partnerships with mid-sized Indian enterprises generating over ₹200 crore in annual revenue by positioning itself as a strategic technology partner for their long-term digital growth.