/Why evidence-based product development is becoming more important for consumer brands

While speaking to us, Apoorva Modali, Principal Data Scientist at a renowned US-based multinational corporation, said how data can help organisations make more informed decisions. "It is true that data should not replace human judgement, but it can help teams in asking better questions, identify patterns and make decisions with more confidence. Today, consumers are very aware and they pay close attention to product details. People now want to get a better idea and benefits of any product before making any decision," said Modali.