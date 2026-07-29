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Why evidence-based product development is becoming more important for consumer brands

While speaking to us, Apoorva Modali, Principal Data Scientist at a renowned US-based multinational corporation, said how data can help organisations make more informed decisions. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Why evidence-based product development is becoming more important for consumer brands

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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