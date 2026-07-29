/Why evidence-based product development is becoming more important for consumer brands

Consumer markets have witnessed significant change in past few years as buyers are becoming more informed before making purchasing decisions. Now, buyers don't rely only on branding and marketing claims, they do proper research like products specifications, ingredient and look for information that explains why a product has been developed in a particular way.
One of the reasons behind consumers' awareness in recent in past few years is access to more information and research about products as compared to earlier days. Online reviews, expert opinions, industry reports and independent research that are easily available on internet have encouraged consumers to ask more questions about product quality, sourcing, design choices and the product development.
For decades, players in sectors like technology, finance and manufacturing have been using available data to conduct research before any decision to better understand customer preferences, evaluate market trends improve product development processes.
While speaking to us, Apoorva Modali, Principal Data Scientist at a renowned US-based multinational corporation, said how data can help organisations make more informed decisions. "It is true that data should not replace human judgement, but it can help teams in asking better questions, identify patterns and make decisions with more confidence. Today, consumers are very aware and they pay close attention to product details. People now want to get a better idea and benefits of any product before making any decision," said Modali.
Unlike earlier, now consumers don't just ask questions regarding price and brand familiarity, people now want to understand product design and ingredients. With the competition growing each day, businesses are now finding that product development process is becoming an important differentiator for consumers. Now, companies are focusing more on things like evidence-based decision-making, more investment on data research, market feedback and refining products before they reach consumers.
As the markets continue to evolve, now consumers focus more on the process of development and other intricate details like product components. For many consumers, understanding that process has become as important as the product itself.
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