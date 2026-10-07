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Why global liquidity is no longer moving in sync and what anshul vyas’s research shows

Vyas’s research ultimately points toward a financial world that remains highly connected but increasingly less synchronized. Global money has not stopped moving. It is simply becoming more selective about where it goes, what risks it accepts and how long it stays.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Why global liquidity is no longer moving in sync and what anshul vyas’s research shows

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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