/Why global liquidity is no longer moving in sync and what anshul vyas’s research shows

Global money still reacts quickly to decisions made in Washington, but the consequences are becoming harder to predict.
A rise in US interest rates can weaken one currency, trigger temporary foreign selling in another market and have surprisingly little effect somewhere else. Countries may face the same external shock but experience very different financial outcomes.
That divergence is one of the questions finance and macroeconomics researcher Anshul Vyas has been examining through his work on monetary tightening, global liquidity and asset repricing across emerging and developed markets.
His research starts with a simple question: if financial markets are more connected than ever, why are they not reacting in the same way?
For years, global liquidity was often explained through a familiar pattern. When interest rates in major economies fell, borrowing became cheaper and investors searched for higher returns, often moving money toward equities and emerging markets. When monetary policy tightened, investors became more selective and some of those flows reversed.
The relationship still matters, but it does not tell the whole story.
Vyas’s work looks at what happens after the global shock reaches an individual economy.
A country with large foreign-exchange reserves, a deep domestic investor base and limited dependence on foreign borrowing may absorb tighter financial conditions differently from an economy heavily dependent on overseas capital.
The starting point may be global. The outcome increasingly depends on local financial structure.
“The same monetary shock can reach two economies and create completely different reactions,” Vyas said. “What matters is not only where the shock begins, but what kind of financial system it meets when it arrives.”
India shows why the distinction matters
India provides a useful example.
Foreign institutional investors remain influential in Indian markets, but domestic participation has grown substantially. Mutual funds, institutions and individual investors now provide a much larger source of market liquidity than in earlier periods.
That changes the way international capital movements can affect Indian assets.
When foreign investors reduce exposure, domestic investors may absorb some of that selling. That does not make India immune to global events. US interest rates, the dollar, oil prices and international risk sentiment remain important.
But those external forces now interact with a deeper domestic financial system.
This is why Vyas argues that the broad label of “emerging markets” can sometimes hide more than it explains.
India, Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa may all sit within the same investment category, but their financial systems are very different. Their dependence on foreign capital, reserve positions, domestic savings, currency exposure and institutional depth can vary significantly.
Those differences become especially important when global borrowing conditions tighten.
For investors, this means that similar market movements may not always have the same meaning.
A decline in equities may indicate deteriorating economic fundamentals in one country. Somewhere else, it may simply reflect investors reallocating capital toward another opportunity.
A weaker currency may indicate financial stress, or it may represent an orderly adjustment to changing global interest rates.
The visible market movement is only the final result. Understanding what caused it requires looking underneath.
Capital does not move only because investors are worried
Another part of the discussion around international capital flows can also be misleading.
Money does not leave a country only because something has gone wrong there.
Sometimes another market has simply become more attractive.
If US assets begin offering better expected returns, global investors may shift capital toward the United States even when conditions in India or another emerging economy remain fundamentally sound.
This distinction is increasingly relevant as the United States encourages greater investment in manufacturing, technology and domestic production.
Under President Donald Trump, the focus on attracting investment and strengthening American productive capacity adds another variable to the international movement of capital.
From the perspective Vyas examines in his work, a stronger investment opportunity inside the United States can affect markets elsewhere without necessarily indicating weakness in those economies.
“Capital is continuously comparing opportunities,” Vyas said. “An outflow does not always mean investors have lost confidence. Sometimes another market has simply become more competitive.”
Geopolitics is changing where money goes
Monetary policy is also no longer the only major force determining international investment.
Trade policy, technology restrictions, supply-chain restructuring and geopolitical relationships increasingly influence where long-term capital is committed.
Vyas has examined this through his research on economic tensions between the United States and China.
Trade disputes involving strategic industries such as semiconductors are not only about imports and exports. They influence where companies build factories, where governments encourage investment and where investors expect future growth to emerge.
Capital often follows those decisions.
A technology company deciding where to establish manufacturing capacity can affect investment flows for years. A government encouraging domestic production can reshape supply chains. Restrictions on strategic technologies can influence which markets investors consider politically or commercially secure.
In that sense, global liquidity is becoming connected to a much broader set of forces.
Money is still moving internationally, but the routes available to it are becoming more selective.
A changing geography of liquidity
This has led Vyas to consider global liquidity less as a single pool of money and more as a changing geography of capital.
Financial markets remain highly interconnected.
A Federal Reserve announcement can affect Indian stocks within minutes. Oil-price movements can quickly influence inflation expectations. Political developments in one country can alter valuations on the other side of the world.
But being connected does not necessarily mean moving together.
The same global information can reach several markets simultaneously and still produce different outcomes because each economy processes that information through its own financial institutions, investor base and economic structure.
For India, this creates both opportunity and responsibility.
A larger domestic financial system can potentially reduce dependence on any single source of overseas capital. At the same time, remaining connected to international investment is important for economic growth and market development.
The challenge is therefore not to separate India from global finance, but to build a financial system capable of absorbing periods when global money becomes more selective.
From research to evaluating others’ research
Vyas’s work in finance and macroeconomics has also expanded beyond his own publications.
He has been involved in peer reviewing research across finance, economics and related areas, assessing methodology, empirical reasoning and whether conclusions are adequately supported by evidence.
Vyas has also taken on editorial and review responsibilities across several journals in finance, economics and related fields, where his work involves assessing research quality, methodology and the strength of the conclusions presented.
More recently, Vyas was selected as a member of the International Society of Managing and Technical Editors Board Nominating Committee, where he contributes to the review of candidates for senior Board positions.
He was recently elected as a Full Member of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honour Society.
What this means for investors
The broader lesson from liquidity fragmentation is not that traditional indicators no longer matter. The Federal Reserve matters. The dollar matters. Bond yields and inflation matter. But investors increasingly need to understand the economy receiving those signals.
For India, that includes domestic savings, foreign-exchange reserves, energy dependence, institutional participation, foreign ownership and the depth of financial markets. The next major global shock may begin in Washington, Beijing or another financial centre. Its consequences, however, will depend on what it encounters when it reaches Mumbai.
Vyas’s research ultimately points toward a financial world that remains highly connected but increasingly less synchronized. Global money has not stopped moving. It is simply becoming more selective about where it goes, what risks it accepts and how long it stays.
(The research, insights, and analysis discussed in this article are for informational and educational purposes only. Zee Media advises its readers to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any decisions based on the information.)
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