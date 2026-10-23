/World Development Corporation recognises 10 Oxford Saïd alumni for Board Excellence

World Development Corporation Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors has announced the recognition of 10 distinguished alumni from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, acknowledging their academic rigor, strategic depth, and demonstrated readiness for senior leadership and governance responsibilities. The recognition highlights professionals who, through their Oxford Saïd journey, have displayed strong governance awareness, critical thinking, and the ability to apply global perspectives to complex organisational challenges. Selected alumni represent diverse sectors and geographies, reflecting the international scope and relevance of the programme.
More than a formal acknowledgment, this recognition marks Directors’ Institute’s alumni’s inclusion in a globally respected community of the Oxford Saïd alumni network. This combined collaboration strengthens their ability to contribute meaningfully at leadership and board levels, supporting organisations and institutions navigating growth, transformation, and governance complexity worldwide.
1. Mr Senthil Gomathinayagam
Senthil Gomathinayagam has 26+ years of experience in global banking, treasury, capital management, risk, and regulatory governance. As Partner & Co-Founder of Vestra Path and Vestra Advisory, he focuses on leadership development and enterprise transformation. His experience at Standard Chartered and Jio-BlackRock brings valuable insight into financial risk and board-level governance.
2. Ms Sudha Padmakumar
Sudha Padmakumar has 20+ years of experience in freight forwarding, sales, and regional business management. As Associate Vice President – South at Flomic Group, she leads regional operations, market expansion, customer relationships, and revenue growth. Her experience across leading logistics companies provides expertise in commercial strategy and supply chain operations.
3. Mr Suresh S. Rao
Suresh S. Rao brings nearly four decades of experience in civil engineering and project management. His expertise covers procurement, contracts, cost management, project controls, and infrastructure delivery. His experience across the project lifecycle provides practical insight into capital investment oversight, risk, and operational performance.
4. Mr Rajesh Desu
Rajesh Desu has 26+ years of experience in quality management, enterprise risk, US taxation, and regulatory compliance. As Associate Vice President – Quality and Risk Management at Protiviti, he advises executive leadership on risk and governance. His previous experience at EY and PwC strengthens his expertise in international risk management and board-level oversight.
5. Mr Amaladoss Mariasusai
Amaladoss Mariasusai is an HR and industrial leadership professional specialising in manufacturing and workforce governance. As Director – Human Resources and Board Member at Tempel India, he leads HR transformation, employee relations, and compliance. His record of resolving 29+ labour disputes with zero man-days lost over 12 years demonstrates his expertise in workforce risk and stakeholder management.
6. Dr Ravi Prakash
Dr Ravi Prakash brings extensive experience in technology strategy, cybersecurity, AI, and enterprise transformation. As Senior Group Manager (AVP) – Tech Presales, Innovation, Digital Transformation & AI at WNS Global Services, part of Capgemini, he leads technology solutions and transformation programmes. His experience across cloud platforms and programmes involving 10,000+ FTEs supports his expertise in digital strategy and operational resilience.
7. Ms Manita Devraj Tayal
Manita Tayal has 20+ years of experience in finance operations, process excellence, and finance technology. As Senior Product Owner at TVS Motor, she led 80+ finance technology projects across the group and its subsidiaries. Her expertise in financial controls, Lean Six Sigma, and process improvement supports stronger financial discipline and long-term enterprise value creation.
8. Mr Venkateswara Rao Paleru
Venkateswara Rao Paleru has 25+ years of experience in technology leadership, digital transformation, data, and analytics. As Senior Director at Mindwave A.I Solutions, he works across AI, cloud, and enterprise transformation. His experience modernising legacy systems and integrating cloud platforms, alongside his LLB and LLM in ITEL, offers a distinctive perspective on technology governance and digital risk.
9. Ms Ranjna Sah
Ranjna Sah brings 26+ years of experience in technology, programme management, SAP transformation, and global delivery, primarily with Tata Technologies. As a Senior Project Manager, she has led SAP S/4HANA implementations, mergers, and integrations across multiple regions. Her expertise in budgets, P&L, and cross-functional leadership connects technology decisions with business performance and organisational priorities.
10. Mr Gaurav Kharbanda
Gaurav Kharbanda has over 24 years of experience across BPO, corporate travel, energy, and government services. As Corporate Senior Vice President at WNS Global Services, he has managed more than 6,600 professionals globally, driving operational excellence and growth. A Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, he brings expertise in compliance, risk mitigation, and sustainable business performance.
Through its BoardSearch.ai platform, World Development Corporation Directors’ Institute connects distinguished directors from their pool with meaningful mandates — bridging opportunities between seasoned leaders and organizations seeking strategic governance leadership.
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