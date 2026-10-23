/World Development Corporation recognises 10 Oxford Saïd alumni for Board Excellence

World Development Corporation Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors has announced the recognition of 10 distinguished alumni from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, acknowledging their academic rigor, strategic depth, and demonstrated readiness for senior leadership and governance responsibilities. The recognition highlights professionals who, through their Oxford Saïd journey, have displayed strong governance awareness, critical thinking, and the ability to apply global perspectives to complex organisational challenges. Selected alumni represent diverse sectors and geographies, reflecting the international scope and relevance of the programme.