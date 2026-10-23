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World Development Corporation recognises 10 Oxford Saïd alumni for Board Excellence

Through its BoardSearch.ai platform, World Development Corporation Directors’ Institute connects distinguished directors from their pool with meaningful mandates — bridging opportunities between seasoned leaders and organizations seeking strategic governance leadership.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
World Development Corporation recognises 10 Oxford Saïd alumni for Board Excellence

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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