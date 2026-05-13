Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3047136https://zeenews.india.com/industry-updates/yohan-and-michelle-poonawalla-host-former-mauritius-president-dr-ameenah-gurib-fakim-for-exclusive-luncheon-at-their-pune-abode-3047136.html
NewsIndustry UpdatesYohan and Michelle Poonawalla host former Mauritius President Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim for exclusive luncheon at their Pune abode
YOHAN POONAWALLA

Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla host former Mauritius President Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim for exclusive luncheon at their Pune abode

Set against the regal backdrop of the billionaire industrialists, philanthropists’ sprawling Pune abode, the gathering saw coming together of powerful individuals creating significant worldwide influence.

|Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla host former Mauritius President Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim for exclusive luncheon at their Pune abode

Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of the Poonawalla Group and Michelle Poonawalla, Director of Poonawalla Group recently hosted former President of Mauritius Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, at their Pune mansion. Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla hosted the head of the state of Mauritius for an elegant and intimate luncheon at their opulent home that saw free-flow of ideas on leadership, sustainability, innovation, and cultural collaboration.

Set against the regal backdrop of the billionaire industrialists, philanthropists’ sprawling Pune abode, the gathering saw coming together of powerful individuals creating significant worldwide influence.

Dr. Gurib-Fakim, who is globally recognized for her contributions to science, biodiversity, education, and sustainable development, had informative exchanges with the Poonawallas about new prospects for international collaboration, responsible development, and the role of philanthropy in advancing social progress.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla have made a name for themselves as ardent supporters of innovation, art, culture, and community development over the years. Their hospitality towards global dignitaries and thought leaders continues to position Poonawalla Manor as a hub for meaningful dialogue and international exchange.

At the luncheon, dialogues and deliberations were made on growing importance of strengthening ties between India and Mauritius. Discussions were held on the deep historical, economic, and cultural connect both the nations share. Conversations during the luncheon touched upon topics of sustainable innovation, education, healthcare, and the importance of empowering future generations through collaborative initiatives.

Speaking about the occasion, the hosts expressed their admiration for Dr Gurib-Fakim’s remarkable contributions on the global level and her commitment towards creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The lunch meet concluded on a warm and celebratory note that echoed the shared vision of global leadership rooted in progress, cultural understanding, and purposeful collaboration.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

healthy drinks
Refresh & Revive: Best Healthy Drinks You Need for Daily Energy
SMS Hospital
Jaipur: Bomb threat at SMS Hospital triggers panic; Rs 40 cr ransom demanded
Thalapathy Vijay
CM Vijay gets special thanks from makers of Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu'
Dileep Raj
Dileep Raj dies: Rishab Shetty’s emotional tribute leaves fans heartbroken
face highlighter
Highlighters That Turn Everyday Makeup Into Magic
Sunrisers Hyderabad unwanted record
Sunrisers Hyderabad create 'unwanted' IPL history after 86 all Out vs GT
Hardik Pandya IPL 2027
MI all set to release Hardik Pandya: 5 IPL teams that can get him in IPL 2027
concealer
Concealers for Flawless, Bright & Natural Makeup Looks
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
BREAKING: CM Vijay's TVK wins trust vote with 144 votes; DMK stages walk out
Avatar: Fire and Ash on OTT
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' on OTT: James Cameron's sci-fi to stream on this date