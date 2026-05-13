Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla host former Mauritius President Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim for exclusive luncheon at their Pune abode

Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of the Poonawalla Group and Michelle Poonawalla, Director of Poonawalla Group recently hosted former President of Mauritius Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, at their Pune mansion. Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla hosted the head of the state of Mauritius for an elegant and intimate luncheon at their opulent home that saw free-flow of ideas on leadership, sustainability, innovation, and cultural collaboration.

Set against the regal backdrop of the billionaire industrialists, philanthropists’ sprawling Pune abode, the gathering saw coming together of powerful individuals creating significant worldwide influence.

Dr. Gurib-Fakim, who is globally recognized for her contributions to science, biodiversity, education, and sustainable development, had informative exchanges with the Poonawallas about new prospects for international collaboration, responsible development, and the role of philanthropy in advancing social progress.

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Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla have made a name for themselves as ardent supporters of innovation, art, culture, and community development over the years. Their hospitality towards global dignitaries and thought leaders continues to position Poonawalla Manor as a hub for meaningful dialogue and international exchange.

At the luncheon, dialogues and deliberations were made on growing importance of strengthening ties between India and Mauritius. Discussions were held on the deep historical, economic, and cultural connect both the nations share. Conversations during the luncheon touched upon topics of sustainable innovation, education, healthcare, and the importance of empowering future generations through collaborative initiatives.

Speaking about the occasion, the hosts expressed their admiration for Dr Gurib-Fakim’s remarkable contributions on the global level and her commitment towards creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The lunch meet concluded on a warm and celebratory note that echoed the shared vision of global leadership rooted in progress, cultural understanding, and purposeful collaboration.