/ZTA Group names ZTA Infrastructure its flagship company for infrastructure development

According to the company, the Grande in Meerut, a residential project of nearly 12 lakh sq. ft. with around 600 homes, was stuck for years due to financial, legal, and operational troubles. With careful planning, coordination with all parties, and a financial restructuring exercise, ZTA managed to resolve all issues amicably. Over 500 families have already gotten possession of their homes. The project got its occupancy certificate in December 2024, and UP RERA has cited it as an example of how a stalled housing project can be brought back on track.