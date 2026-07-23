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ZTA Group names ZTA Infrastructure its flagship company for infrastructure development

By delivering large projects and resolving investors’ concerns related to one of its projects, The Grande in Meerut, the ZTA Infrastructure has already proved that it can handle anything. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 09:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
ZTA Group names ZTA Infrastructure its flagship company for infrastructure development

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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