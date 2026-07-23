/ZTA Group names ZTA Infrastructure its flagship company for infrastructure development

The ZTA Group has announced it will bring its construction and development verticals under one roof. ZTA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd will now become the group's flagship company for businesses like housing, commercial real estate, institutional projects, roads, highways, and other large construction work.
The idea behind this major decision is to lead ZTA Infrastructure into a full-service engineering and construction company that can take a project from planning to the handover stages. Its services will now include project development, construction management, engineering, project management consultancy (PMC), and on-ground execution.
In the next few years, ZTA Infrastructure aims to build a healthy chain of projects and accelerate the growth process. And once they manage to record a significant growth, then bring in the strategic investors. While revealing its ambitions, the group’s chairman and managing director (MD) Rhitik Jassar said he wants ZTA Infrastructure to become a professionally run company that can list on the stock market.
"India's infrastructure story needs something that can combine engineering excellence and discipline. ZTA Infrastructure is creating an integrated platform that can deliver projects in sectors like healthcare, education, housing, and other critical sectors. We want to strengthen ZTA Infra with strategic partnerships and by creating long-term value for stakeholders," said Jassar.
By delivering large projects and resolving investors’ concerns related to one of its projects, The Grande in Meerut, ZTA Infrastructure has already proved that it can handle anything.
According to the company, the Grande in Meerut, a residential project of nearly 12 lakh sq. ft. with around 600 homes, was stuck for years due to financial, legal, and operational troubles. With careful planning, coordination with all parties, and a financial restructuring exercise, ZTA managed to resolve all issues amicably. Over 500 families have already gotten possession of their homes. The project got its occupancy certificate in December 2024, and UP RERA has cited it as an example of how a stalled housing project can be brought back on track.
All you need to know about ZTA Infrastructure
ZTA Infrastructure is based in Uttar Pradesh, and most of their projects are related to real estate and their end-to-end execution. Revival of stalled housing developments remains one of their core expertise. The company has built its reputation on solving difficult problems, structural, regulatory, and operational, while delivering quality homes at the end of it. While most of its projects are located across North India, the company’s success is credited to disciplined execution, regulatory compliance, and honest communication with stakeholders.
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