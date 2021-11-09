Influencer Ali Alhashemi takes Instagram by storm

Ali Alhashemi's Instagram posts and stories have influenced a large segment of the social calendar on Instagram. He's become a well-known Instagram personality all across the world. With each passing day, his Instagram followers grow by the thousands. His passion for his profession is the only reason he has gained this recognition and success. He uses inspiring images and posts to encourage his followers to work hard and never give up hope, no matter what the circumstances.

He began his career in a garage, which serves as the strongest inspiration for his followers to continue in his footsteps. Ali writes in his own book. Also known as Barber Al, Ali, is a living legend who is dedicated to helping the underprivileged in every way he can. Ali's story depicts man's ambition to change a community with vigour and positivity. His book teaches us that everyone confronts difficulty in life, however, the way you respond to it determines the outcome.

Barber Al shows that no matter what life throws at you, there is always hope and success at the end of the tunnel. He has inspired his followers by posting some amazing content on Instagram, and even in his own book. He shares his success stories with his followers on Instagram to keep them motivated because that, he truly believes, is the spirit of success. Contemporarily, Al credits his success to his generous disposition and to the attribute of reaching out to people for help. Ali believes that by helping others, he sparks a certain motivation in himself too, and this drives his passion for being the best version of himself.

In 2016, GQ magazine published an article on Ali’s fame as a barber, the fascinating background behind what he does was unveiled. Ali has helped people cope with the stress of chemotherapies, especially cancer patients whose hair falls out. He also helps students to study, especially those who cannot afford it. He writes, “Nothing worthwhile is easy to get. Allow nothing to stand in the way of attaining your objectives. Take a chance and always put your money on yourself. Things will improve. The adventure is on the trip, not the destination.” He wants his followers to know that achieving success is not a straightforward task and that success can only be achieved by working hard and focusing on the objectives that truly matter.

