close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

KrebsOnSecurity

885 mn bank transactions, social security numbers leaked

According to KrebsOnSecurity.com, a website that covers computer security and cyber crime, the real estate title insurance giant leaked hundreds of millions of documents related to mortgage deals included bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, Social Security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and driver`s license images.

885 mn bank transactions, social security numbers leaked

San Francisco: Real estate title insurance giant First American Financial Corp. had leaked a whopping 885 million sensitive customer financial records, going back to 2003, on its website for everybody to access.

According to KrebsOnSecurity.com, a website that covers computer security and cyber crime, the real estate title insurance giant leaked hundreds of millions of documents related to mortgage deals included bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, Social Security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and driver`s license images.

"Ben Shoval, the developer who notified KrebsOnSecurity about the data exposure, said that`s because First American is one of the most widely-used companies for real estate title insurance and for closing real estate deals -- where both parties to the sale meet in a room and sign stacks of legal documents," KrebsOnSecurity.com reported this week.

Shoval shared a document link he had been given by First American from a recent transaction, which referenced a record number that was nine digits long and dated April 2019.

Modifying the document number in his link by numbers in either direction yielded other peoples` records before or after the same date and time, indicating the document numbers may have been issued sequentially.

"The earliest document number available on the site (000000075) referenced to a real estate transaction from 2003. From there, the dates on the documents get closer to real time with each forward increment in the record number," the report added.

 

Tags:
KrebsOnSecurityCyber crimereal estate
Next
Story

Huawei shipments could fall by up to a quarter this year

Must Watch

PT7M17S

PM Narendra Modi addresses PMO staff