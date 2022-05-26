हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk will temporarily lead Twitter, after a $44 billion acquisition: Reports

Elon Musk has committed to provide an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing for his $44 billion Twitter takeover.

Elon Musk will temporarily lead Twitter, after a $44 billion acquisition: Reports
San Francisco- In a relief for Tesla shareholders, Elon Musk has committed to provide an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing for his $44 billion Twitter takeover, bringing his total equity commitment to $33.5 billion. Tesla stock had nosedived more than 30 per cent after Musk announced to fund his Twitter buyout by borrowing against his Tesla ownership stake.

In a fresh filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk announced the expiration of a series of margin loans against Tesla stock. Twitter stock went up in after-hours trading after the news broke late on Wednesday, reports TechCrunch.

Musk's original plan was to acquire Twitter with a combination of $21 billion in personal equity and $25.5 billion in loans and $12.5 billion of those loans were secured against Tesla shares owned by Musk. According to the new SEC filing, "(Elon Musk has) committed to a increase the aggregate principal amount of the equity commitment there under to $33.5 billion."

However, it is not clear where the additional $6.25 billion will come from. Musk has put the Twitter deal on hold, complaining about the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform. ALSO READ: BMC issues danger alert, asks slum residents in Mumbai's landslide-prone areas to move to safer places

The Tesla CEO has secured nearly $7.14 billion in equity commitments from friends and other investors to acquire Twitter. Musk received $1 billion from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and $5 million from Honeycomb Asset Management, which invested in his SpaceX company.

