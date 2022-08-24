Jeff Bezos's FIRST hiring ad got viral, 28 years ago post got resurfaced

New Delhi: The first employee hiring ad of Jeff Bezos, a little-known businessman at the time resurfaced on Twitter. He advertised on Usenet, a message board that existed before the internet, that he was looking for "very brilliant" software developers to "help pioneer commerce on the internet."

He had left his well-paying profession 28 years prior to launch an online retailer. At the time, Mr. Bezos was a little-known businessman who left a well-paying position to form an online retailer that was referred to in the pitch as a "well-capitalized Seattle start-up." Amazon's market value is at $908 billion now, making Bezos one of the richest people in the contemporary world.

I’d file this under ‘pretty solid email’ - i saw this tweet out here somewhere and saved the photo -this was Jeff Bezos’ first job posting for Amazon on this day in 1994! pic.twitter.com/03Zoi34oDU — krista pappas ✌ (@pappas) August 22, 2022

He stated in the job advertisement that applicants should be able to create massive, sophisticated systems "in about one-third the time that most competent people think achievable. "You must have expertise developing and building large and sophisticated (but maintainable) systems, and you should be able to do so in around one-third the time that most competent people consider achievable," the job description stated.

"Expect talented, motivated, intense, and interesting co-workers". Specific coding languages were also listed, ones like C++ and Unix. Soft skills were highlighted, too. "Top-notch communication skills are essential," he added.

He further added "You should have a BS, MS, or Ph.D. in Computer Science or the equivalent. Top-notch communication skills are essential. Familiarity with web servers and HTML would be helpful but is not necessary."

Amazon began selling books online less than a year after this job posting was published, taking the initial steps toward becoming the e-commerce behemoth it is today. At that point of time, Amazon's founder had not even decided on the name Amazon for his firm.