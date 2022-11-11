Twitter headed for bankruptcy? Elon Musk says THIS as more top executives resign

New Delhi: The chaos around Twitter employees, executives and its future seems to be only increasing over time. The newest update being, new boss Elon Musk has apparently told employees that Twitter might be headed for bankruptcy. As per news reports citing Bloomberg media, Musk has reportedly told the employees during a call that he can't rule out the possiblity of Twitter going bankrupt.

Top executives including CISO Lea Kissner, Twitter’s head of integrity and safety Yoel Roth, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty have resigned recently after Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

Meanwhile, an IANS report has quoted that Twitter's market share has surged by 55.8 per cent in 2022 amid Elon Musk's takeover, while Facebook's share plunged by 11.86 per cent till November across desktop and mobile devices worldwide, a new report has revealed.

According to data compiled by Finbold, a breakdown of the market share indicates that Facebook began the year at 76.85 per cent while in November, the value stood at 67.73 per cent.

Elsewhere, in January, Twitter had a market share of 7.16 per cent while as of November, the figure stood at 11.16 per cent.