हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Avianca Airlines

World's second-oldest airline Avianca files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19

The Colombian flag carrier said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a court in New York.   

World&#039;s second-oldest airline Avianca files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Latin America's largest airlines Avianca has filed for bankruptcy protection in a US court as its operations have been severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several media reports said.

The Colombian flag carrier said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a court in New York. 

The process gives US firms some time to reorganise their debts or sell parts of the business.

The firm has said that the Coronavirus pandemic had cut more than 80 percent of its income, and that the airlines was struggling with high fixed costs.
The airline mentioned that it carries 30 million passengers annually and is responsible for 21,000 jobs in Latin America (this includes 14,000 in Colombia) either directly or indirectly.

Founded in 1919, Avianca claims to be the world's second-oldest continuously running airline.

 

Tags:
Avianca AirlinesCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Elon Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local order
  • 70,756Confirmed
  • 2,293Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4211724Confirmed
  • 284819Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M12S

Arvind Kejriwal asks people to send suggestions on lockdown plan