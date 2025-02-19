Advertisement
ITM SLS BARODA UNIVERSITY

A Grand Confluence of Art at ITM SLS Baroda University

The Terracotta Symposium celebrated the intricate clay art of Tamil Nadu, guided by national awardee Thangaiya Velar.

|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 11:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A Grand Confluence of Art at ITM SLS Baroda University

ITM SLS Baroda University reaffirmed its commitment to art and cultural heritage by hosting two remarkable events—the Terracotta Symposium (20th November – 28th December 2024) and the 4th International Sculpture Symposium (1st January – 29th January 2025). These gatherings united renowned artisans, sculptors, and art enthusiasts, creating a dialogue between traditional and contemporary art forms.

Honoring Tradition: The Terracotta Symposium

The Terracotta Symposium celebrated the intricate clay art of Tamil Nadu, guided by national awardee Thangaiya Velar. Eleven master artisans, who have showcased their work across Japan, France, and Korea, meticulously crafted 37 terracotta sculptures of Ayyanar, the guardian deity of Tamil Nadu villages, under the curation of Mushtaq Khan Ji, a research officer for Folk, Tribal, and Contemporary Arts. The unique sculpting process, starting from the feet and concluding with the face, highlighted the spiritual and cultural depth of this ancient craft. Esteemed poet and art critic Shri Prayag Shukla added intellectual depth, reflecting on terracotta’s silent yet profound artistic expression.

Global Artistry: The International Sculpture Symposium

The 4th International Sculpture Symposium brought together 10 eminent sculptors, working with 40 to 45 marble and sandstone blocks from Rajasthan. Assisted by 36 skilled artisans from Makrana, they created 20 breathtaking sculptures—10 large-scale and 10 smaller works. The event, curated by Robin David and Anil Kumar, concluded with a grand exhibition on 29th January 2025, graced by art critic Dr. Udayan Vajpayee Ji.

A Legacy of Artistic Excellence

Through these symposiums, ITM SLS Baroda University continues to bridge heritage and innovation, fostering artistic excellence and cultural exchange, reaffirming its position as a leading institution in the arts.

