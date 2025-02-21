At Crystolyte, A Son Works Hard to Realize His Father’s Dream

In the world of Indian enterprise, few family-owned businesses have seen the kind of transformation that Crystolyte Associates India has under Praneeth Nekuri’s leadership. Founded in 2003 by Prasad Nekuri, Crystolyte initially focused on facility management, government outsourcing, and security services. Today, under Praneeth’s direction, the company is evolving into a leader in innovation and sustainability, marking a significant chapter in his entrepreneurial journey while carrying forward his father’s vision.

Crystolyte has expanded rapidly, with 2025 revenue projections exceeding $300 million, driven by government mining contracts, LED and solar street lighting projects, and an expanded portfolio in civil and electrical engineering. Praneeth’s leadership is not only reinforcing the company’s core facility management services but also steering it toward a sustainable and technologically advanced future.

A Legacy of Innovation and Growth

Praneeth’s father, Nekuri Prasad, built Crystolyte on a foundation of quality service and reliability. Today, Praneeth is infusing environmental responsibility and innovation into the company’s operations. The company now provides security, access control, IT-enabled surveillance, and skilled personnel for government and corporate projects. Crystolyte’s expansion into infrastructure, renewable energy, and waste management further reflects its commitment to sustainability and modernization.

Community Empowerment and Sustainable Development

Under Praneeth’s leadership, Crystolyte is not just about business growth—it is also about community impact. The company is investing in local workforce training, generating employment, and supporting green energy projects that enhance India’s infrastructure while reducing environmental impact.

As 2025 shapes up to be a record-breaking year, Praneeth continues to push boundaries, ensuring that Crystolyte Associates India remains an industry leader, all while staying true to his father’s founding principles. The Nekuri family’s legacy is now one of innovation, responsibility, and enduring success.