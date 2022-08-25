Canada turns mini-Punjab with Jass Dhillon's Punjab Day Mela, Truck Show

Canada based entrepreneur Jass Dhillon recently organized Punjab Day Mela and Truck Show. The day was full of surprises for the Punjabi community living in Canada. Activities varying from wrestling, an ethnic Punjabi fair, job fair, live music and most importantly the lip smacking food stalls serving Punjabi delicacies.

The live musical program stole the show as it was an amalgamation of melodies from budding singers to the established voices. R Nait, Gagan Kokri, Meharvaani, Kulwinder Kally and Gulrez Akhtar were the main attractions of the day.

A fleet of trucks owned by Highway Motor Freight Limited with advanced technology were showcased at the Truck Show.

Dhillon believes in bringing together the Punjabi community and providing everyone with a platform to express, share and grow.

Dhillon, who is known among the Punjabi community for getting jobs to the youth in Canada, said: “In addition to creating employment for them in my businesses, I also refer them to my friends, associates, business partners according to the matching skill sets.”