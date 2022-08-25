NewsInternet & Social Media
PUNJAB DAY MELA

Canada turns mini-Punjab with Jass Dhillon's Punjab Day Mela, Truck Show

Canada based entrepreneur Jass Dhillon recently organized Punjab Day Mela and Truck Show. The day was full of surprises for the Punjabi community living in Canada. Activities varying from wrestling, an ethnic Punjabi fair, job fair, live music and most importantly the lip smacking food stalls serving Punjabi delicacies. 

Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Canada turns mini-Punjab with Jass Dhillon's Punjab Day Mela, Truck Show

Canada based entrepreneur Jass Dhillon recently organized Punjab Day Mela and Truck Show. The day was full of surprises for the Punjabi community living in Canada. Activities varying from wrestling, an ethnic Punjabi fair, job fair, live music and most importantly the lip smacking food stalls serving Punjabi delicacies. 

The live musical program stole the show as it was an amalgamation of melodies from budding singers to the established voices. R Nait, Gagan Kokri, Meharvaani, Kulwinder Kally and Gulrez Akhtar were the main attractions of the day. 

A fleet of trucks owned by Highway Motor Freight Limited with advanced technology were showcased at the Truck Show.

Dhillon believes in bringing together the Punjabi community and providing everyone with a platform to express, share and grow. 

Dhillon, who is known among the Punjabi community for getting jobs to the youth in Canada, said: “In addition to creating employment for them in my businesses, I also refer them to my friends, associates, business partners according to the matching skill sets.”

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Double standard' on freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states