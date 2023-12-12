CoRover, Google Cloud Partner to Bring BharatGPT

As India continues its ascent as a beacon of technological prowess in cloud adoption, CoRover.ai, in collaboration with Google Cloud as its technology partner, takes a monumental leap with the launch of BharatGPT, an Indigenous generative AI platform meticulously tailored for the Indians.

BharatGPT champions the linguistic diversity of the nation, supporting over 14 Indian languages across text, voice, and video interactions. Google Cloud as CoRover's Cloud service provider will help CoRover enhance and scale BharatGPT.

Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover, voiced, "Our intent with BharatGPT goes beyond technological innovation; it's about crafting a platform that encapsulates our rich cultural heritage and flourishes in a cloud-first world. BharatGPT, which is built on Google Cloud's fortified infrastructure, confidently addresses these challenges, carving a niche as a trusted AI mainstay that is grounded and reliable."

This initiative aligns perfectly with the ethos of "Make AI in India, Make AI work for India". The platform's expansive feature set encompasses custom knowledge base integration, ERP/CRM system collaboration, an integrated payment gateway, and much more.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, "We are thrilled to partner with CoRover to bring BharatGPT for the public sector in India. Technology truly has the potential to transform lives and our language and generative AI capabilities built into the platform will make access easy and democratize the use of the platform. This will help strengthen India's position as an AI first nation."