Delhi: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Graces BN Group Event; Scholarships For Girl Child Announced

An exceptional event unfolded in Dwarka, Delhi, organized by BN Group to mark its 10th Foundation Day. Leading the proceedings, Ashima Aggarwal, a prominent member of BN Group, revealed the initiation of an annual scholarship for girl children in need, aimed at supporting their pursuit of quality education.

The distinguished guest list included Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, overseeing Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying. BN Group Chairman Ajay Kumar Agarwal, MD Anubhav Agarwal, and various other notable dignitaries actively participated in the event.

The celebration involved presenting awards and making significant announcements, shedding light on BN Group's diverse interests in FMCG, Edible Oil, Real Estate, Timber, and Specialty Chemicals. With a century-long legacy, the conglomerate remains committed to building a self-reliant nation through sustainable practices and innovative solutions.

Addressing the audience, Anubhav Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of BN Group, shared, "As we commemorate a decade of accomplishments, our dedication to continuous growth and staying at the forefront of progress has intensified. Our vision for the future is anchored in sustainability, innovation, and the profound responsibility of contributing to the nation's growth." He extended his gratitude to internal and external stakeholders for their contributions.

Chintan Ajay Kumar Shah, Director of BN Group, expressed appreciation for the company's success, attributing it to team spirit. Chairman Ajay Aggarwal provided insights into the company's CSR activities, highlighting a plantation drive to plant fifty thousand trees annually, having already planted a thousand in Agra, Noida, and Greater Noida.