Gopalganj Land Dispute: Nashrul Haque Files Complaint Against Tauqir and Tanbir Alam Siddiqui

Gopalganj, February 15, 2025 – A land dispute in Gopalganj has escalated as Nashrul Haque filed a formal complaint against brothers Tauqir and Tanbir Alam Siddiqui at the Gopalganj Nagar Thana. Haque alleged that the brothers fraudulently acquired his land and have begun illegal construction despite his objections.

In his complaint, Haque accused the Siddiqui brothers of using forged documents to claim ownership of his land. Local authorities have been alerted, and an investigation is currently underway.

The complaint also highlights the alleged criminal backgrounds of both brothers. Tanbir Alam was reportedly involved in a fraud case in Saudi Arabia in 2019, which led to him being banned from entering the country. Tauqir Alam, on the other hand, is accused of having been involved in multiple criminal cases dating back to 2017.

Authorities at Gopalganj Nagar Thana have confirmed receipt of the complaint and are reviewing the evidence. “We are conducting a thorough investigation, and appropriate action will be taken based on our findings,” said a police official.

The case has raised concerns among local residents about the prevalence of property fraud in the area, with many calling for stricter enforcement to protect legitimate landowners.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited as authorities proceed with the case.