Gurugram News: Anant Raj Ventures into Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

Real Estate giants Anant Raj have announced strategic foray into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Spearheaded by Founder Chairman, Sh. Ashok Sarin, company's esteemed 200-acre integrated residential township in Sector 63A, Gurugram has been a resounding success. The recent launch of "THE ESTATE RESIDENCES," an ultra-luxury project, underscores the company's unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled living experiences tailored to discerning homebuyers.

Speaking on the company's expansion plans, a spokesperson for Anant Raj stated, "We are committed to investing in the completion of our ongoing projects over the next 3-4 years. Additionally, our subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud, is poised to revolutionize the Data Center Infrastructure space with an investment exceeding Rs 10,000 crores over the next 5 years, signaling our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and progress."

Looking ahead to FY25, Anant Raj anticipates sustained growth and robust demand in the housing sector, fueled by stable interest rates, a favorable economic climate, and rapid infrastructure expansion. The company remains poised to introduce multiple high-end projects in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments, capitalizing on emerging opportunities and reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in India's real estate landscape.