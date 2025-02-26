How Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi Became a Beacon of Service for Kumbh Devotees

Kanpur/Prayagraj Kumbh – As Mahakumbh 2025 approaches its grand finale with the final royal bath on Mahashivratri, the sacred festival spanning 45 days has seen an overwhelming influx of devotees. Millions from across India have gathered to partake in holy rituals, meditation, and prayers. Amidst this spiritual fervor, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi’s exceptional dedication to public service has stood out, exemplifying the true essence of leadership.

Throughout the Mahakumbh, BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi remained a central figure of discussion. What set him apart? He was the only MP to go above and beyond, setting up a dedicated camp for his constituents and prominent social workers nationwide. His initiative ensured seamless arrangements for pilgrims, providing them with accommodation, meals, and assistance for the sacred bathing rituals. Since the camp’s inception on February 18, thousands of devotees, particularly from Kanpur, have benefited from his thoughtful efforts.

Reflecting on his initiative, MP Ramesh Awasthi credited his inspiration to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He reiterated his commitment to selfless service, emphasizing that his decision stemmed from the unwavering devotion of Kanpur’s people towards the Kumbh and their deep-rooted faith in Sanatan culture. His camp also hosted a community feast (bhandara), where countless pilgrims participated in collective prayers and meals.

Ramesh Awasthi’s philanthropic spirit predates his political career. His annual ‘Mango Party’ has garnered national attention, and he has been widely acknowledged for organizing large-scale social events in Kanpur. His notable contributions include hosting India's first ‘Sanatan Yatra’ and ‘Sanatan Samvad’ programs, further strengthening cultural discourse. Additionally, he actively oversees development projects in Kanpur, addressing public concerns with efficiency.

Through his tireless service at Mahakumbh 2025, MP Ramesh Awasthi has once again demonstrated that politics, when rooted in selfless devotion and accountability, can significantly impact people’s lives.