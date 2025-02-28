Indian Businessman Adil Qumar Akhtar Under Scanner in Dubai

Indian businessman Adil Qumar Akhtar, a UAE Golden Visa holder, is under investigation for alleged financial and identity fraud spanning multiple countries. Operating from Dubai under the guise of a real estate entrepreneur, Akhtar is accused of forging identities, defrauding investors, and misusing financial networks. Authorities in India and the UAE are now on high alert as reports suggest his possible links to organized crime.

Passport Fraud: Manipulating Indian Regulations

Investigations reveal that Akhtar, originally from Barauni, Bihar, obtained an Indian passport in Mumbai (August 2023) using a fraudulent residential address. This act violates Section 12 of the Indian Passport Act, 1967, allowing him to move freely between India and the UAE while evading scrutiny.

Concealing Marital Status for Immigration Benefits

Authorities also found discrepancies in Akhtar’s marital status. While undisclosed in India, he reported it in the UAE, possibly to exploit residency benefits. This raises concerns over immigration loopholes that may be enabling other fugitives to misuse similar tactics.

Fraudulent UAE Golden Visa Acquisition

Akhtar secured his UAE Golden Visa in October 2024, a status reserved for top investors and professionals. Reports indicate he concealed key details and submitted false documents to obtain it, allowing access to financial networks and international investments.

Links to Drug Syndicates & UAE Escape

Authorities suspect Akhtar’s ties to convicted Dubai-based drug trafficker Tanya Suryavanshi. Following a crackdown, he fled Dubai with an associate, Abhishek Jha, on November 29, 2024. His escape is seen as an attempt to avoid prosecution for financial fraud and possible drug-related charges.

Where is Adil Qumar Akhtar Now?

While Suryavanshi remains in Dubai’s custody, Akhtar and Jha are reportedly hiding in India. Interpol and UAE officials are working to track them down, but Akhtar continues to operate under false pretenses, falsely claiming to be Chief Business Development Officer at Everbridge Shipping LLC, Dubai.

Authorities Question Possible Protection

Despite mounting evidence, Akhtar remains at large, raising concerns about possible local protection. With stolen funds at his disposal, authorities are investigating whether he has secured immunity through corruption.

This case highlights urgent gaps in cross-border fraud detection and calls for stronger cooperation between Indian and UAE agencies. Authorities must act swiftly before Akhtar disappears once again.