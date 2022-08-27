Indian businessman Satish Sanpal gets Rise of Industry Emirates Business Award

Businessman Satish Sanpal was on Sunday accorded Emirates Business Award by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan at the Emirates Business Conclave in Dubai.

"I am privileged to be honored at the Emirates Business Awards - The Rise of Industry. This recognition is special to me as it is a matter of pride not only for me but for the people of India. I dedicate this award to the people of my motherland," Satish Sanpal said.

Sanpal is a hotelier, club owner and construction magnate. He owns the elite VII Club that is based in the five-star Conrad Hotel in Dubai.

Recently, Satish Sanpal was felicitated by mid-day as Stylish Iconic Entrepreneur at the Dubai episode of International Retail and Lifestyle Icons 2022.

Satish Sanpal further stated humbly, "It is a dream honor for every rising entrepreneur in the Gulf. I have no words to express my happiness. In fact this honor has given me impetus to further excel in my industry and to expand our footprint across the Gulf and other countries."

Emirates Business Conclave UAE is an exclusive platform that honors businessmen, rising entrepreneurs who have contributed to the corporate culture, ethos and ethics in the UAE.