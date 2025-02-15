Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859146https://zeenews.india.com/internet-social-media/intraocular-lens-promises-game-changer-dynamics-for-presbyopia-patients-in-india-2859146.html
NewsInternet & Social Media
INTRAOCULAR LENS

Intraocular Lens Promises Game-Changer Dynamics For Presbyopia Patients in India

With its purely refractive design, the TECNIS PureSee IOL ensures surgeons’ ease of use in providing high tolerance to refractive error.

|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 12:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Intraocular Lens Promises Game-Changer Dynamics For Presbyopia Patients in India

Johnson & Johnson has launched its TECNIS PureSee,  a refractive intraocular lens (IOL) for individuals with presbyopia is now available in India. "The TECNIS *PureSee IOL features a purely refractive design that delivers uninterrupted, high-quality, vision with high best-in-category contrast and low-light performance, comparable to a monofocal IOL," a release by the company said.
 
“Cataract surgery is the most common surgery performed globally, with 28 million procedures each year. But only 10-15% of patients are getting advanced optical IOLs specifically designed for addressing issues of astigmatism and presbyopia", said Burzin Shahana, Country Manager, Surgical Vision India & South Asia, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. “We’re proud to launch the TECNIS PureSee IOL, giving surgeons and a growing number of patients in India the choice of a premium IOL that combines clarity of vision and reduced visual symptoms.”
 
With its purely refractive design, the TECNIS PureSee IOL ensures surgeons’ ease of use in providing high tolerance to refractive error.

The TECNIS PureSee IOL offers important benefits, including uninterrupted high-quality vision, with excellent distance and intermediate vision, as well as functional near vision for increased spectacle independence. A dysphotopsia profile that is comparable to monofocal IOL in frequency, bothersome and difficulty levels, which means little to no visual symptoms, such as halos, glares, and starbursts.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK