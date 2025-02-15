Intraocular Lens Promises Game-Changer Dynamics For Presbyopia Patients in India

Johnson & Johnson has launched its TECNIS PureSee, a refractive intraocular lens (IOL) for individuals with presbyopia is now available in India. "The TECNIS *PureSee IOL features a purely refractive design that delivers uninterrupted, high-quality, vision with high best-in-category contrast and low-light performance, comparable to a monofocal IOL," a release by the company said.



“Cataract surgery is the most common surgery performed globally, with 28 million procedures each year. But only 10-15% of patients are getting advanced optical IOLs specifically designed for addressing issues of astigmatism and presbyopia", said Burzin Shahana, Country Manager, Surgical Vision India & South Asia, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. “We’re proud to launch the TECNIS PureSee IOL, giving surgeons and a growing number of patients in India the choice of a premium IOL that combines clarity of vision and reduced visual symptoms.”



With its purely refractive design, the TECNIS PureSee IOL ensures surgeons’ ease of use in providing high tolerance to refractive error.

The TECNIS PureSee IOL offers important benefits, including uninterrupted high-quality vision, with excellent distance and intermediate vision, as well as functional near vision for increased spectacle independence. A dysphotopsia profile that is comparable to monofocal IOL in frequency, bothersome and difficulty levels, which means little to no visual symptoms, such as halos, glares, and starbursts.