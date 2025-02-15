Kolkata Book Fair 2025: PC Chandra Group Showcases Bengal’s Cultural Essence at Grand Event

The Kolkata Book Fair 2025, one of the most prestigious literary events in India, witnessed the active participation of PC Chandra Group, which once again celebrated its long-standing association with the fair. This year, the brand embraced the spirit of Bengal with a uniquely themed stall that paid homage to Bengali heritage and traditions.

The PC Chandra stall was officially inaugurated by Shri A.K. Chandra, MD of PC Chandra Group, alongside Shri Suvro Chandra, Joint MD of PC Chandra Jewellers, Shri Amitava Chandra, Deputy MD of PC Chandra Jewellers, and Shri Prosenjit Chandra, Director of PC Chandra Jewellers. Their presence underscored the company’s deep-rooted commitment to Bengali culture and literature.

One of the key highlights of PC Chandra’s participation was the book launch of Bangla O Bangali by eminent author Shri Santanu Basu. The book offers a comprehensive portrayal of Bengal’s history, culture, and evolution over the decades. The launch event was graced by Shri Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, President of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, and Shri Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, Honorary General Secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, further adding to the occasion’s significance.

Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson from PC Chandra Group expressed their pride in being part of the Kolkata Book Fair once again. “Our stall was dedicated to Bengal and Bengalis at large. It was an honour to participate in this prestigious event and celebrate our rich cultural heritage,” they stated.

The event attracted widespread media attention, with leading publications covering PC Chandra Group’s participation, the importance of their theme, and their contribution to the celebration of Bengali identity. Their presence at the Kolkata Book Fair 2025 reaffirmed their commitment to fostering literary and cultural appreciation in Bengal.