Kriti Sanon’s upcoming films and a mystery project

Kriti Sanon has several updates for her fans this February. Bareilly Ki Barfi is set to return to theaters on February 7, giving audiences a chance to watch the 2017 rom-com once again on the big screen. Kriti’s role as Bitti was widely loved, and the re-release is expected to draw in both old and new viewers.

She is also gearing up for Tere Ishk Mein, where she will play Mukti. The film’s announcement has created buzz, and fans are eager to see her in the sequel. Meanwhile, Kriti recently posted a cryptic message on social media with the words “Coming soon,” sparking speculation about an upcoming project. A video of her holding a Bloom mug has also caught attention, leading to rumors that it could be linked to a new web series or film.

With multiple projects in the works and growing excitement around her announcements, Kriti continues to keep fans guessing about what’s next. More details are expected soon.