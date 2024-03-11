More Than 400 Women Enterpreneurs To Flock Gurgaon For Mega Event

Gurgaon is set to host a landmark event that underscores the growing influence and entrepreneurial spirit of women in business. The 8th edition of Entrepreneur's Day - 4M, organized by BNI Gurgaon & Faridabad, is poised to welcome more than 400 women entrepreneurs among over 1500 attendees on the 15th and 16th of March 2024 at The Orana, Gurgaon. This mega event, renowned as a Business Breakthrough platform, aims to catalyze innovation, foster connections, and fuel growth within Small & Medium Industries.

With over 120 exhibitors and a rich agenda featuring key insights from esteemed speakers, the event is a testament to the vibrant business community nurtured by BNI in the region. Over the past year, BNI Gurgaon & Faridabad has facilitated over INR 900+ crore in business opportunities, engaging a vast network of over 35,000 individuals. This edition of Entrepreneur's Day will not only celebrate this success but also highlight the remarkable contributions of women entrepreneurs to this thriving ecosystem.

The event is designed to offer unparalleled networking opportunities, making it an essential rendezvous for entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and decision-makers across various sectors. It showcases the commitment of BNI Gurgaon & Faridabad to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in business, providing a dynamic platform for them to showcase their prowess, share insights, and unlock new avenues for growth and collaboration.

About BNI:

BNI is the world's largest Referrals Networking Organization, with 318,666+ members spanning 80 countries and 1,370 regions. In the last 12 months, members exchanged business worth USD 22.9 Billion, emphasizing BNI's consistent value addition over its 39-year history.

About 4M:

4M serves as a crucial platform for connecting with leading entrepreneurs and professionals in Gurgaon and the NCR. It provides an opportunity to tap into a network of industry leaders, exchange ideas, and explore growth opportunities in one of India's dynamic business hubs. The flagship event, 4M, has previously featured renowned speakers, inspiring the entrepreneurial community and fostering collaboration.